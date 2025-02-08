Morris Hospital and YMCA Nutrition Seminar Focuses on Heart Healthy Diet

February 7, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital and the Morris Hospital YMCA are teaming up to offer a free nutrition seminar, “Managing Heart Disease and Diet,” on Tuesday, February 18, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Morris Hospital YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Avenue, Morris. The program is open to the community.

During the seminar, a Morris Hospital registered dietitian will explain how to reduce saturated fats, cholesterol, and sodium, while increasing fiber in the diet. A heart-heathy diet helps reduce blood cholesterol, high blood pressure and lower the risk of heart disease.

Nutrition seminars led by Morris Hospital dietitians are offered monthly at the YMCA to provide the knowledge and tools needed to make lasting, healthy changes in eating habits. The seminars are free and open to the community. Additional upcoming topics include “Learn How to Build Muscle or Gain Weight with Protein Intake” on Wednesday, March 26, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and “Meal Prepping for People with Parkinson’s” on Wednesday, April 23 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Community members can register for the entire series or choose the topics of interest.

To register, call Morris Hospital’s Wellness Manager at 815-705-7358 or go to www.morrishospital.org/events and select the Nutrition category.