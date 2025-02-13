Methodist College, Carle Health Support Future Nurses with Tuition-Free Education and Path to Employment

New program will forgive tuition, book expenses and other fees, and provide eligible students with opportunities for employment upon graduation and/or licensure

PEORIA, Ill. – Students pursuing healthcare in central Illinois now have the opportunity to step into a rewarding nursing career without out-of-pocket tuition expenses. Methodist College and Carle Health are excited to introduce the Academic Investment Program beginning in Fall, 2025.

Like many communities across the nation, central Illinois continues to face challenges maintaining healthcare expertise. Carle Health and Methodist College are committed to creating access and pathways for interested individuals to experience fewer barriers when pursuing healthcare careers. The new initiative will fully cover tuition, book expenses and other fees for qualified students who commit to working at Carle Health for a minimum of two years after graduation and licensure. Additionally, eligible students receiving financial aid may also qualify for free housing on campus.

“Methodist College has a history of being a vital resource for students of all types who share our passion for healthcare, this program will help us to continue that legacy,” Kayla Banks, PhD, RN Chancellor of Methodist College, said. “We know how high the need for clinical experts is right here in our own communities. This program will create a pathway for more people to provide exceptional care for the place they call home and the people they care about most. It’s our privilege to foster opportunities to support more future healthcare providers than ever before.”

The Academic Investment Program is open to current Carle Health team members, current Methodist College students and all other individuals eligible for admission to Methodist College nursing programs. Each student’s work commitment will be tailored to their individual financial needs, and Carle Health will finance any credit hours remaining after external financial support like scholarships or grants are applied. Students pursuing a bachelor’s degree in nursing or a master’s degree in nursing (pre-licensure) are eligible as long as they meet Methodist College’s general admission requirements, as well as outlined GPA requirements. Students who complete the program will have employment opportunities at a Carle Health hospital or care facility.

“We are proud to invest in the next generation of nurses with this incredible program,” Joy Ledbetter, Carle Health Vice President of Talent Acquisition and Workforce Development, said. “We understand the financial burden pursuing higher education can cause for a student, in addition to the stress of finding a job upon graduation. Our goal is to ease both these obstacles and give students the training they need to become exceptional caregivers and improve health outcomes for people in central Illinois.”

As an affiliate of Carle Health, Methodist College offers a curriculum and a learning environment that meets the needs of the healthcare students of today and tomorrow. Students at Methodist College have demonstrated an elite level of success, evidenced by the 96% BSN and 100% MSN pass rate results for two years in a row from the National Council Licensure Exam (NCLEX-RN) – the world’s premier licensure exam and the nationwide examination for the licensing of nurses in the U.S.

The Academic Investment Program emphasizes the college’s commitment to student success and Carle Health’s vision for creating sustainable, high-quality care-delivery across the region. For more information on the program, how to apply and additional opportunities to visit the Methodist College campus, visit methodistcol.edu.

About Methodist College

For more than 100 years, Methodist College has provided a supportive learning environment that gives future healthcare administrators, social workers and nurses the tools needed to take on the health challenges of tomorrow. The college is committed to continuing to lead the region in developing local clinical expertise to improve the wellbeing of families and individuals across central Illinois and beyond.

Options like weekend and evening classes, online courses, and flexible scheduling allow students at Methodist College to balance their education with other commitments. Additionally, our comprehensive student support services are designed to address individual needs and foster a supportive learning environment for all students.

To learn more about this program, or to schedule an interview with a Methodist College leader, please contact Carle Health Public Relations via email or phone at CarleHealthPublicRelations@carle.com or (217) 902-5201.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.