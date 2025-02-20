The MVK Senior Citizens met at the Mazon American Legion Building on February 18, 2025 with dinner at noon catered by Upper Crust of Yorkville, Lisa Wren and Community Nutrition Network. The meeting was brought to order after lunch with President Beth Burns leading the Pledge to the Flag. There was a moment of silence. There were 19 members present.

Secretary Nancy Johnson gave the minutes of the December meeting. The January meeting was cancelled due to very cold weather. A motion to accept the secretary’s report was given by Nancy Burchfield, second by Diane Francois, motion passed. Treasurer Shirley Peterson gave a detailed report and a motion to accept her report was given by Sonya Jerantowski, second by Jan Alsbury, motion passed.

Beth Burns brought up the business of contacting members if the meeting has to be cancelled and a discussion was held as to the possibilities. The final decision was, that members are to call CNN to find out about the status of the dinner being cancelled or not. If the dinner is cancelled, the meeting will be cancelled. If the dinner is still going to be served we will have a meeting too.

Two birthdays were celebrated for January and February, Diane Francois and Marie Bybee.

The next dinner and meeting will be March 18, 2025 at noon with a corned beef and cabbage dinner at the Mazon American Legion.

A motion to adjourn was given by Joe Sereno, second by Shirley Sterba, motion passed.

Euchre starts at 10:30 and Bingo starts after the meeting.

Anyone 60 years or older is invited to join us. There is a small donation for the meal. Call CNN for information or reservations at 815-941-1590.