LIVINGSTON COUNTY HOME AND COMMUNITY (HCE) SCHOLARSHIP

Livingston County Association for Home and Community Education (HCE)

$1,000.00 Scholarship applications are available from

Shirley Meenen 815-657-838. – 25939 E. 1000 N. Rd., Forrest IL 61741 or from your school’s guidance counselor.



The purpose of this scholarship is to present a $1,000.00 scholarship to a student pursuing an education in Family and Consumer Sciences or related fields, but students from any field of study are eligible to apply. Requirements for the scholarship are as follows:

Scholarship is open to any student who graduated from a Livingston County High School or who resided in Livingston County prior to College attendance, must be enrolled or enrolling as a full-time student in an accredited 2 or 4 year college. Home Schooled youth are eligible. Interviews will be held in June. Applicants may apply for the scholarship every year, applicant will be notified after July Ist. Recipient will be invited to receive scholarship on Wednesday of the 4-H Fair in July, recipients may be considered for the scholarship more than once.