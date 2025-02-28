Kankakee Community College will sponsor a Job Fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, April 17. Kankakee Community College will sponsor a Job Fair from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Thursday, April 17.

Booths are available, free of charge, for area businesses to participate. The reservation deadline is April 11. Employers can register at www.kcc.edu/jobfair< http://www.kcc.edu/jobfair >.

“Today more than ever, a job fair is a fantastic way for employers and job seekers to make a face-to-face connection,” said Cesar Avalos, coordinator of workforce opportunities at KCC. “It is an opportunity for our students and our community to secure employment leads. It’s where employers can have a conversation with real people, rather than resumes.”

The Job Fair is sponsored by KCC’s Charlton Family Foundation Career Services Center.

For further information, phone 815-802-8222, email cavalos@kcc.edu







