IRS reminder: Eligible taxpayers in Illinois file for free with IRS Direct File

IL-2025-01, Feb., 11, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service reminds taxpayers in Illinois that they can file their taxes quickly, easily and for free directly with the agency using IRS Direct File.

The web-based service, available in English and Spanish, offers guided help for preparing and filing a federal tax return from a smartphone, tablet or computer.

Direct File does not replace existing filing options like tax professionals, IRS Free File, free return preparation sites, commercial software or authorized e-file providers.

IRS customer service representatives staffing the Direct File support function can provide technical support and provide basic clarification of tax law related to the scope of Direct File. Questions related to issues other than Direct File will be routed to other IRS customer support, as appropriate.

Although the deadline to file a 2024 tax return and pay any tax owed is April 15, 2025, Direct File will be open until Oct. 15, 2025, for people who may need additional time to file.

Enhancements for the 2025 filing season

For the 2025 filing season, Direct File includes new features that make filing taxes quicker and easier.

Import W-2 wages and other tax information directly from the IRS with step-by-step guidance

Chat bot helps guide taxpayers through the eligibility checker

Live chat feature is available in English and Spanish

Opt-in option allows authenticated and verified taxpayers to access additional customer support or

Request a callback from an IRS Direct File customer support representative.

Eligibility

Income. IRS Direct File is available for taxpayers who lived and worked in Illinois for all of 2024, file simple federal tax returns and report the following types of income:

Direct File is not available to taxpayers with other types of income, such as gig economy, rental or business income, or for taxpayers that itemize deductions. Taxpayers can check their eligibility and see if Direct File is a good fit. For those not eligible, they have alternative filing options.

Credits. IRS Direct File will automatically identify and apply the following tax credits for eligible taxpayers:

In addition to covering taxpayers claiming the standard deduction and deductions for student loan interest and educator expenses, Direct File supports taxpayers claiming deductions for Health Savings Account contributions.

Direct File won’t prepare Illinois state tax returns. Once taxpayers have completed their federal tax return, Direct File automatically guides them to Illinois services to complete their state taxes. Visit the state websites to find information about income tax filing in each state.

Free filing options for all taxpayers

IRS Free File provides a free online alternative to file federal income tax returns online using guided tax preparation software to any individual or family who earned $84,000 or less in 2024.

People who make over $84,000 can use the IRS’ Free File Fillable Forms. These are the electronic version of IRS paper forms. This product is best for people who are comfortable preparing their own taxes.

People who generally make $67,000 or less, persons with disabilities, limited English-speaking taxpayers and those who are 60 years of age and older, can also find free one-on-one tax preparation help around the nation through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) programs.

The Department of Defense provides MilTax as a free tax resource for the military community. MilTax is a suite of tax services available for members of the military, as well as qualifying veterans and family members. There are no income limits. Eligible taxpayers can use MilTax to electronically file a federal tax return and up to three state returns for free.

Additional resources

Taxpayers may also use online resources at IRS.gov to quickly get answers to tax questions, check a refund status or pay taxes. There’s no wait time or appointment needed. Online tools and resources are available 24 hours a day, including the IRS’ Interactive Tax Assistant tool and Let us help you resources. Taxpayers considering using Direct File are encouraged to subscribe to the Direct File newsletter.

