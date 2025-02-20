ILLINOIS STATE POLICE URBAN POLICING MODEL SEES HOMICIDES DROP TO 6-YEAR LOW

Model area homicides down 26% in 2024, down 44% since inception

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 20, 2025

EAST ST. LOUIS – The Illinois State Police’s (ISP) urban policing model, Public Safety Enforcement Group (PSEG), is reducing crime and building trust with the community, leading to a 6-year low in homicides in East St. Louis, the area covered by the model. ​ ISP’s combination of targeted antiviolence details, dedicated investigative resources, coordination with local law enforcement, implementation of new technology, partnerships with community organizations, and engagement in neighborhoods helped reduce homicides in 2024 by 26% compared to 2023, and non-fatal shootings by 32%.

“Our state has one of the best police forces in the entire nation, and key anti-violence initiatives like their urban policing model in East St. Louis are delivering results and making our communities safer,” said Governor JB Pritzker. ​ “The numbers we’re seeing today are not only a testament to ISP’s commitment to community-building, but they are also a reminder of how important it is that we give law enforcement the proper resources and training they need.”

“Seeing how violent crime undermines healthy development of communities, ISP implemented a new, urban policing model in 2020 that has reduced violent crime and strengthened public trust,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. ​ “Law enforcement can’t do things to a community, or for a community, but must do things with a community, so ISP has dedicated additional resources and partnered with local law enforcement and community organizations to make neighborhoods safer.”







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.

Since implementation of PSEG, which works with ISP Patrol Troop 8, the South Special Operations Group (SOG), Air Operations, Firearms Investigations Unit, and the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois, the number of homicides and non-fatal shootings in East St. Louis has decreased each year. ​ From 2019 through 2024, homicides are down 44% and non-fatal shootings are down 52%. ​

East St. Louis Data

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 Homicides 36 34 32 25 27 20 Non-Fatal Shootings 121 127 115 85 84 57

PSEG also partners with community organizations to assist those impacted by violent crime in the Metro East. ​ The District 189 WrapAround Wellness Center (WWC) provides trauma services to children of East St. Louis who have witnessed or been victimized by violent crime. ​ During 2024, the number of referrals to the WWC more than doubled, with PSEG agents referring 271 youths impacted by violent crime. ​ Additionally, PSEG agents referred 210 adults and family members who were victims of violent crime to the Treatment Alternative for Safe Communities – Community Emergency Response Team. ​ The Community LifeLine Family Resource Center is another PSEG partner that ​ provides trauma services to victims of violent crime and their families. ​

Along with assisting those impacted by violent crime, PSEG works to build strong community relationships by participating in local events, as well as mentoring and helping area youth. ​ During the 2024 holiday season, PSEG helped raise more than $3,000 to purchase gifts for area children. ​ Over the years, officers have volunteered their time to coach a team of middle school boys from the East St. Louis area for the Metro East Baseball League, and regularly go to community centers in housing developments to talk with and listen to youth. ​ Each year, PSEG works to expand its presence in the community. ​ Special agents more than doubled the number of referrals to WWC from 2023 to 2024 and increased community engagements more than 11%.

PSEG Community Engagement

WrapAround Wellness Center TASC/CERT Community Engagement 2024 271 referrals 210 referrals 334 events 2023 112 referrals 204 referrals 299 events

ISP has seen an overwhelming positive response from communities in the Metro East and statistics show this model is reducing violent crime. ​ Since its creation in 2020, PSEG has opened more than 1,281 violent crime cases. ​ Because of its success, ISP is working to expand this model to other areas of the state. ​

The PSEG urban policing model is being studied nationwide. ​ The University of Chicago Crime Lab looked at the PSEG model and brought in International Policing Advisor Robert Wasserman, who has worked with law enforcement agencies across the country, including the New York Police Department, as well as in countries abroad.

“I spent some time in East St. Louis observing the Public Safety Enforcement Group, which is an unusual and quite amazing initiative undertaken not only by the Illinois State Police, but also by members of the East St. Louis community,” said Wasserman. ​ “PSEG is a stellar example of effective community policing and is a lesson for police agencies nationwide, including state police.”







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.

Federal judges who have heard of PSEG have inquired about the model as the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Illinois have been crucial in its success.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is a proud partner of the PSEG policing model, which has allowed us to build better relationships with the East St. Louis community and prosecute violent crimes,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Ali M. Summers. ​ “We’ve presented the PSEG model to other U.S. Attorney’s offices across the country with high reports of gun violence as an effective tool to improve public safety and support for victims.”

Specialized ISP patrol efforts are also making an impact. ​ During 2024, South SOG conducted nine, multi-day patrol operations in St. Clair and Madison counties targeting known high crime areas, organized violent offenders, and structured criminal groups in regional communities. ​ More than 250 ISP officers from around the state participated in the nine, multi-day operations resulting in more than 200 arrests and 500 criminal charges.

SOG Operation Results

Arrests 235 Felony Charges 342 Criminal Charges 508 Firearm Related Charges 258 Firearms Seized 118 Stolen Vehicles Recovered 12 Illegal Cannabis/ Controlled Substances Seized 18.4 pounds

Along with additional patrol and investigative resource, ISP has expanded its use of technology. ​ ISP’s use of Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) cameras has been instrumental in aiding criminal investigations and reducing violent crime through intelligence-led patrols in the region. ​ Currently, there are 84 ALPR cameras in St. Clair and Madison counties, with more being planned.

As communities’ needs for law enforcement change, ISP’s approach will evolve in order to provide the best service and greatest protection to communities.





**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.