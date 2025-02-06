ILLINOIS STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING

February 6, 2025

LEXINGTON – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in McLean County.

On February 6, 2025 just after 9:35 a.m., ISP officers were alerted to a vehicle believed to be involved in an armed robbery in Texas traveling on I-74 in Champaign County. ​ Officers began to track the vehicle as it headed north into McLean County. ​ Around 10:30 a.m., the vehicle stopped at a gas station in Lexington and one occupant, 19-year-old Joseph Martin Hernandez from Texas, exited the vehicle and entered the gas station. ​ Shortly after, officers arrived at the gas station and attempted to take Hernandez and the driver, 18-year-old Ryan Aeron Stanley Hurst from Arkansas, into custody. ​ Hurst pointed a gun in the direction of officers and officers fired shots striking Hurst. ​ Officers began providing first aid until Hurst was transported to the hospital, where he is currently listed in stable condition. ​ Hernandez was not injured and was taken into custody for further investigation. ​ No officers were injured. ​ ​ ​ ​

In accordance with the Police and Community Relations Improvement Act (50 ILCS 727) and the Illinois State Police Law (20 ILCS 2605), special agents of the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation are investigating this incident. ​

This investigation is open and ongoing. ​ ISP is currently processing evidence and conducting interviews. ​ Upon completion of the investigation, all evidence and facts will be submitted for review to the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office. ​ No additional information is available at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.







