ILLINOIS STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
February 6, 2025
LEXINGTON – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation is investigating an officer involved shooting in McLean County.
This investigation is open and ongoing. ISP is currently processing evidence and conducting interviews. Upon completion of the investigation, all evidence and facts will be submitted for review to the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office. No additional information is available at this time.
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.