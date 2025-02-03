I-55 at Illinois 17 interchange to close overnight Feb. 3 and 4

OTTAWA – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that weather permitting, Interstate 55 at the Illinois 17 interchange (exit 217) in Dwight will be closed for two consecutive nights on Monday, Feb. 3 and Tuesday, Feb. 4. The closure is necessary to install structural steel on the south half of the Illinois 17 bridge over I-55. – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that weather permitting, Interstate 55 at the Illinois 17 interchange (exit 217) in Dwight will be closed for two consecutive nights on Monday, Feb. 3 and Tuesday, Feb. 4. The closure is necessary to install structural steel on the south half of the Illinois 17 bridge over I-55.

The closures will begin at 7:30 p.m. each night and end at 7 a.m. the following morning. Traffic will be detoured off and onto I-55 using the exit and entrance ramps at Illinois 17. Illinois 17 will be open to one lane in each direction on the north half of the bridge and traffic at the intersections will be controlled by flaggers.