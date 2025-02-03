I-55 at Illinois 17 interchange to close overnight Feb. 3 and 4
The closures will begin at 7:30 p.m. each night and end at 7 a.m. the following morning. Traffic will be detoured off and onto I-55 using the exit and entrance ramps at Illinois 17. Illinois 17 will be open to one lane in each direction on the north half of the bridge and traffic at the intersections will be controlled by flaggers.
