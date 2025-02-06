Feb 5
8th Grade GSWB traveled to Lockport Kelvin Grove to take on Lynwood Sandridge. The Tigers were able to take a 16-7 lead at the end of the half against a tough Sandridge team. Neither team would let up on defense but the Tigers were able to hold on to their lead and finish with a 39-30 win. This win puts them in the Regional Championship game the second year in a row. The will face Bourbonnais St. George Thursday Night. The Tigers used solid passing to find the best look which led to a balanced scoring attack with 7 players scoring on the night. The Tigers were led by Brody Grimes with 12 points, Ryan Male 11, Mason Jordan 5, Kash Olsen 4, Ty Telle 3, David Allen and Kash Kerner 2 each. Grimes added 10 rebounds Kerner and Male each added 5. The Tigers are now 12-8 on the season.
Jan 29
GSWB 7th Grade Basketball fell to St. Geogre 39-26 in the regional championship game. The Tigers battled hard and were able to cut a 13 point lead to 8 within the closing minutes but were unable to capitalize on some late-game steals. Kash Olsen led the Tigers with 17 points, Talon Mack added 4, Kash Kerner 3 points and 7 rebounds, and Jaxon Pluger 2 points. The Tigers finish the season with a 15-7 record.
Jan 28
GSWB Tigers traveled to Lockport Kelvin Grove to take on the Regional host in the semifinal round. After taking an early 11-4 lead the Tigers would allow Kelvin Grove to battle their way back in and take the lead. The Tigers would find themselves down 13-18 at the half. A solid 3rd quarter pushed the Tigers back in front where they would stay for the remainder of the game. A key fast break layup from Jaxon Pluger on an assist from Kash Olsen would change the momentum late in the Tiger Favor. Olson would go 3-4 from the line down the stretch which helped push the game to a two-possession lead with just under 9 seconds to go. Olson would finish the game with 16 points and 6 steals. Pluger finished with 9 points, Talon Mack 4, Chase Chandler 3, Tyler Futia 2. Kerner added 8 rebounds and 5 assists. The Tigers will face Bourbonnais St. George in the Regional Championship at 4:30.
5/6th grade basketball lost to Ransom St. Michael’s 48-16. Peyton had 10 points followed by Cal with 5 points and Brayton with 1 point.
8th Grade Tigers were able to defeat ICS 49-47 in a game that came down to the wire. The Tigers jumped out to a 17-13 first quarter advantage. However, foul trouble would find the Tigers down 33-43 at the end of the 3rd. The fourth quater would be all Tigers as they stepped it up on defense and held ICS Scoreless for just over 6 minutes. With two minutes to go in the game the Tigers would tie it the game at 43 after a Mason Jordan steal and layup. A Brody Grimes put back would give the TIgers their first lead since the first quarter 45-43. ICS would answer and tie it at 45. After a couple of defensive deflections by Grimes and Ty Tjelle the Tigers would get the ball back. An assist from Fallon Stein to Ryan Male would lead to a Tiger 47-45 lead. ICS would score again with 20 seconds left on the clock. The Tigers would answer with another Stein pass to Male for a layup with 10 seconds on the clock. The Tiger Defense behind Brody Grimes was able to seal the win. Grimes finished with 20 points, Jordan 16, Male 8, Stein 5. Jordan added 12 rebounds and 7 steals. Stein had 7 assists.
The 6th Grade Tigers lost to Immaculate Conception 25-24. Our leading Scorer Cal had 13 points followed by Peyton with 9 points and Dominick with 2 points.
5/6th Boys Basketball took a tough loss against woodland with the score 38-20. Our Tigers held strong throughout the game on defense and played very well with our heads held very high.
The GSWB 7th and 8th grade boys hosted Herscher Limestone Thursday night.
The 7th grade earned their first win of the season 27-20. After a slow offense start, the Tigers were able to use their defense to spark their offense at the end of the 2nd quarter to put them within 3 at the half. A 12-1 3rd quarter would give the Tigers the lead and they would never look back. Kash Olsen led the Tigers with 10 points. Kash Kerner added 7 points, led all rebounders with 14 and added 4 assists. Talon Mack had 6 points and 7 rebounds. Chase Chandler and Jaxon Pluger each added 2 points.
The 7th and 8th Grade GSWB Tigers opened their season on Monday in Morris against Morris Grade School.