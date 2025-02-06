Feb 5 8th Grade GSWB traveled to Lockport Kelvin Grove to take on Lynwood Sandridge. The Tigers were able to take a 16-7 lead at the end of the half against a tough Sandridge team. Neither team would let up on defense but the Tigers were able to hold on to their lead and finish with a 39-30 win. This win puts them in the Regional Championship game the second year in a row. The will face Bourbonnais St. George Thursday Night. The Tigers used solid passing to find the best look which led to a balanced scoring attack with 7 players scoring on the night. The Tigers were led by Brody Grimes with 12 points, Ryan Male 11, Mason Jordan 5, Kash Olsen 4, Ty Telle 3, David Allen and Kash Kerner 2 each. Grimes added 10 rebounds Kerner and Male each added 5. The Tigers are now 12-8 on the season. Jan 29 GSWB 7th Grade Basketball fell to St. Geogre 39-26 in the regional championship game. The Tigers battled hard and were able to cut a 13 point lead to 8 within the closing minutes but were unable to capitalize on some late-game steals. Kash Olsen led the Tigers with 17 points, Talon Mack added 4, Kash Kerner 3 points and 7 rebounds, and Jaxon Pluger 2 points. The Tigers finish the season with a 15-7 record. Jan 28 GSWB Tigers traveled to Lockport Kelvin Grove to take on the Regional host in the semifinal round. After taking an early 11-4 lead the Tigers would allow Kelvin Grove to battle their way back in and take the lead. The Tigers would find themselves down 13-18 at the half. A solid 3rd quarter pushed the Tigers back in front where they would stay for the remainder of the game. A key fast break layup from Jaxon Pluger on an assist from Kash Olsen would change the momentum late in the Tiger Favor. Olson would go 3-4 from the line down the stretch which helped push the game to a two-possession lead with just under 9 seconds to go. Olson would finish the game with 16 points and 6 steals. Pluger finished with 9 points, Talon Mack 4, Chase Chandler 3, Tyler Futia 2. Kerner added 8 rebounds and 5 assists. The Tigers will face Bourbonnais St. George in the Regional Championship at 4:30. Jan 22 The 7th Grade Boys basketball finished the regular season with a 14-6 record with a strong 45-25 win over Reed Custer. The Tigers used a strong performance at both ends of the court to jump out to a quick 19-4 lead by the end of the 1st. All 7 Tigers scored in the game, Kash Olsen 15 points, Jaxon Pluger 10 points, Kash Kerner 8 points, Brayson Brown 6 points, Chase Chandler, Richard Foglio, and Tyler Futia each added 2 points. Kerner finished with 10 rebounds, 9 assists and 5 steals. Olsen had 8 steals. Pluger added 7 rebounds and Chandler 6. GSWB 8th Graders would get off to a slow start in a tough physical battle. They found themselves trailing 16-17 at the half. The second half was a different story as the Tigers worked hard to gain control of the game and would finish with a 40-30 win improving their record to 11-8 on the year. Brody Grimes led the Tigers with double-double that included 14 points and 10 rebounds. Ryan Male added 11 points, Mason Jordan 5 points, David Allen and Fallon Stein each added 3 and Gavin Burger and Ty Tjelle each added 2 points. Jordan led with 12 rebounds and Stein added 5 steals. Male, Jordan, Stein, and Tjelle each had 4 assists. Jan 16 GSWB Basketball hosted Cornell for their 8th Grade NIght. In the 7th Grade match up, the TIgers struggled early to get the ball to fall in the hoop. Finding themselves still down 25-17 with just 3:36 to go in the game. Kash Kerner would drive and score to spark a run by the Tigers. Down 6 with just over 1 minute to go Jaxon Pluger would score a layup off a Chase Chandler steal. A defensive stop, a missed Tiger basket, and a Pluger offensive rebound resulted in a Kash Olsen three to put the Tigers within 2 with 24 seconds to go. Cornell would hit 1 of 2 free throws to extend the lead to 27-30. With just 1.8 seconds left on the clock Cornell would send Olsen to the line after being fouled on a 3 point attempt. Olsen would knock down all 3 free throws to tie the game at 30 and force overtime. In the overtime frame, Pluger would hit the only field goal for both teams and the Tigers would finish with a 32-31 win. Olson would finish the game with 14 points and 9 rebounds. Pluger added 12 points, Kerner 6 points and 17 rebounds and Talon Mack had 7 rebounds. The 8th Grade used tough defence and balanced scoring to put the Tigers up early with a 19-9 lead after the first quarter. Cornell wouldn’t go away and would answer and battle back to within 4 by the end of the 3rd. The Tigers would be able to hold on making key freethrows late in the game to earn a 48-41 win. Ryan Male had 12 points, Brody Grimes, Mason Jordan and Ty Tjelle each had 10 points, and David Allen added 6. Jordan also added 10 rebounds and Fallon Stein 7 rebounds. Jan 15 7th Grade Tournament at Dwight 1/14 The 7th Grade GSWB Tigers lost in the semi-final round to MVK 21-30. Kash Olsen had 7 points, Jaxon Pluger had 6, Kash Kerner 4, Tyler Futia and Talon Mack each with two. Kerner added 8 rebounds. 8th Grade IVC Tournament at Gardner 1/15. The Tigers faced Seneca in the semi-finals. The Tigers would take a 23-16 lead into the half. However, the Raiders would battle back to tie the game with just 3 minutes to go. Tough defense late in the game and a basket from Ryan Male would put the Tigers ahead 32-30. The Raiders would then answer with a basket of their own. A put-back from Brody Grimes and a free throw from Fallon Sten would push the Tigers to a 35-32 win over Seneca. Grimes would finish with 13 points, Ryan Male and Ty Tjelle 8 points each, Mason Jordan 3, Gavin Burger 2, Stein 1. Grimes also added 7 rebounds and 6 blocks, Male and Burger each had 7 rebounds. GSWB faced Saratoga in the IVC Championship. The Tigers battled to stay within 5 at the half however a tough 3rd quarter pushed the Haws to a 32-20 lead. The Tigers would battle tough in the 4th to close the lead to under 10 but just couldn’t find the offense needed. Brody Grimes finished with a double-double 10 points and 14 rebounds, Ryan Male 9 points, David Allen 6, Mason Jordan and Noah Nelson 2 each. Jordan also added 10 rebounds and 4 assists.

Our 5th / 6th Grade Tigers lost to St. Mary’s in the Saunemin Tournament 49-11. Cal Christensen scored 5 points followed by Peyton Welsh with 4 points and Nick wells with 2 Points.

Jan 11 The 5th/6th Tigers played in the Saunemin Tournament and won against Ridgeview 36-15. Breyton Vaughn led the team with 10 points followed by Peyton Welsh with 9 points, Nick Wells with 8 points, Cal Christensen with 7 points and Dominick Hendrickson with 2 points. Jayden Grossich, Carter McNelis and Jace Mack did an amazing job on defense creating turnovers and grabbing rebounds as well as creating opportunities for the team. The Tigers play Wednesday in the next game in the tournament. Dec 19 5/6th grade Tigers lost to Coal City tonight in the first game 40-15. Our leading scorer Cal Christensen had 8 points followed by Brayton Vaughn with 5 points and Nick Wells with 2 points. Tigers lost our second game 19-17. It was a close game throughout. Cal Christensen Scored all 17 points. Tyler Harlan, Jace Mack and Carter McNelis played very well on defense in both games forcing many turnovers, steals and blocks. Dec 18 GSWB 7h Graders lost to Saunemin 24-17. Jaxson Pluger had 6 points, Chase Chandler 4, Tyler Futia 3, Talon Mack and Kash Olsen each had 2. Mack also had 10 rebounds. GSWB 8th Grade defeated Saunemin 59-46. Mason Jordan had 22 points, Ryan Male 12, Brody Grimes 8, David Allen and Ty Tjelle 5, Fallon Stein 3, Gavin Berger and Noah Nelson 2. Male also added 8 rebounds, Jordan 7 steals and 5 assists and Tjelle added 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Dec 17 7th Grade Boys lost to Seneca 28-38. Kash Kerner had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Kash Olsen had 7 points, Talon Mack 5 points, Jaxon Pluger 4 points and Tyler Futia 2 points. The 8th grade also lost a tough battle to Seneca 28-38. Mason Jordan had 10 points, Brody Grimes 6 points, Ryan Male 5, David Allen 4 and Ty Tjelle 1. Grimes had 10 rebounds. Dec 16 The Tigers traveled to Wilmington and were able to bring home 2 wins. The 7th grade defeated Wilmington 50-19. Kash Kerner led all scorers with 16, Jaxon Pluger had 12, Kash Olsen 8, Talon Mack 8, Harley Kral 4, Chase Chandler 2. Kerner also added 9 rebounds and 5 assists. Olson and Pluger each had 5 steals. The 8th Grade final score was 39-18. Mason Jordan had 21 points, Ryan Male 7, Brody Grimes 4, David Allen 3, Fallon Stein and Parker Thompson 2. Male had 11 rebounds and Stein added 5 steals. The 6th Grade Tigers lost their first game against Reed Custer 33-12. Cal led the team with 6 points followed by Nick with 3, Brayton with 2 and Dominick with 1. The Tigers won the second game against the Reed Custer B team 15-13. Cal led the team with 7 points. Followed by Brayton and Nick with 3 points each and Dominick with 2 points. Dec 12 The 7th Grade Boys finished strong but fell short of a win over Dwight with 32-34 loss. Kash Olsen had 14 points, Tyler Futia, Kash Kerner, Jaxon Pluger all had 4 points, Chase Chandler and Talon Mack each added a bucket. Kerner and Olsen each had 12 rebounds. In the 8th Grade matchup, GSWB jumped out to an early lead and controlled the entire game defeating Dwight 34-22. Mason Jordan had 11 points, Ryan Male 11, Brody Grimes 7, Fallon Stein 5. Grimes had 15 rebounds and Jordan 6 steals. Our Tigers lost to Dwight our first game 44-15. Nick had 8 points followed by Cal with 4 and Brayton with 3. Tigers beat Dwight the second game 22-20. Cal had 11 points followed by Brayton with 6 points and Nick with 5 points. Dec 10 GSWB 7th grade improved their record to 11-2 with a 39-19 win over Saratoga. Kash Olsen had 17 points, Jaxon Pluber 11, Kash Kerner 6, Talon Mack 4, Chase Chandler 1. Kerner also added 10 rebounds and 5 assists. The 8th Grade Tigers battled Saratoga to the wire but fell short 48-53. Mason Jordan had 23 points, Ryan Male 12, Brody Girmes 6, David Allen 5 and Gavin Burger 2. Male also added 10 rebounds and Jordan 6 assists. Dec 7 7th Grade GSWB lost a tough battle to Cornelle in the first round of the tournament 38-41. Kash Olsen had 17 points and 5 blocks, Jaxon Pluger 8 points, Kash Kerner 5 points and 11 rebounds, Chase Chandler 4 points, Talon Mack 4 points and 11 rebounds. The Tigers would battle back on Saturday to earn a 3rd place finish in the tournament. The first matchup would be against Marseilles. The Tigers finished with a 33-17 win. Kash Olsen had 15 points and 11 rebounds, Jaxon Pluger 6 points, Kash Kerner and Chase Chandler with 4 points, Talon Mack and Harrison DeYoung each with 2 points. The second matchup was against Milton Pope. The Tiger were able to finish with a 48-34 win. Kash Olsen 20 points and 10 rebounds, Jaxon Pluger 10 points and 5 assists, Kash Kerner 9 points, 10 rebounds. Also scoring were Talon Mack 4, Tyler Futia 3 and Chase Chandler 2. In the 3rd Place game the Tigers faced Ransom. The Tigers jumped out to quick lead and would finish the game on the same pace 53-32. Kash Olsen 21 points, Kash Kerner 18 points, 16 rebounds and 5 assists, Talon Mack 8 points 12 rebounds, Jaxon Pluger 6 points. The GSWB Tigers 5th/6th grade basketball teamwon both games on Saturday 12/7 at the Tri-Play MVK Tournament. They won the first game against MVK with a score of 33-6. Leading scorers were Peyton with 14 points and Nick with 7 points. Followed by other players Cal and Dominick with 4 points and Carter with 2. In the second game they beat Nettle Creek 29-18. Leading scorer was Cal with 17 Points. Followed by other players Nick with 6 points, Peyton with 4 points and Brayton with 2. Also mentioned should be Jace, Tyler, Jaiden and Carter who played very well in defense with multiple blocks assists and forced turnovers. They are key players on Defense in our victory. Dec 5 5/6th grade basketball lost to Ransom St. Michael’s 48-16. Peyton had 10 points followed by Cal with 5 points and Brayton with 1 point. Dec 4 8th Grade Tigers were able to defeat ICS 49-47 in a game that came down to the wire. The Tigers jumped out to a 17-13 first quarter advantage. However, foul trouble would find the Tigers down 33-43 at the end of the 3rd. The fourth quater would be all Tigers as they stepped it up on defense and held ICS Scoreless for just over 6 minutes. With two minutes to go in the game the Tigers would tie it the game at 43 after a Mason Jordan steal and layup. A Brody Grimes put back would give the TIgers their first lead since the first quarter 45-43. ICS would answer and tie it at 45. After a couple of defensive deflections by Grimes and Ty Tjelle the Tigers would get the ball back. An assist from Fallon Stein to Ryan Male would lead to a Tiger 47-45 lead. ICS would score again with 20 seconds left on the clock. The Tigers would answer with another Stein pass to Male for a layup with 10 seconds on the clock. The Tiger Defense behind Brody Grimes was able to seal the win. Grimes finished with 20 points, Jordan 16, Male 8, Stein 5. Jordan added 12 rebounds and 7 steals. Stein had 7 assists. The 6th Grade Tigers lost to Immaculate Conception 25-24. Our leading Scorer Cal had 13 points followed by Peyton with 9 points and Dominick with 2 points. Nov 25 7th Grade Tigers played solid defense to earn their 6th win of the season. Kash Olsen led all scorers with 15 points. He also added 6 steals. Jaxon Pluger added 7 points and 3 assists. Kash Kerner had 4 points and 14 rebounds. Talon Mack added 3 points, Tyler Futia 2 points. Chase Chandler had 10 rebounds. The game stayed close until the 4th quarter when GSWB was able to extend their lead late to 10. The final score was GSWB 31 Odell 21. The 8th Grade Tigers were in control the entire way. Mason Jordan led the way with a 17 point 11 rebound double double. Ryan Male added 8 points and 8 rebounds. Also scoring for the Tigers were David Allen 7, Fallon Stein 7, Brody Grimes and John Johnson each with 2. Nov 21 The 7th Grade earned a 48-23 win over Tri-Point. Kash Olsen led all scorers with 17 points and added 5 steals. Kash Kerner added a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Jaxon Pluger had 5 steals of his own and 6 points. Also scoring for the Tigers were Chase Chandler 4 points, Tyler Futia 3 points, and Harly Kral 2 points. Brayson Brown had 4 assists. The 8th Grade Tigers would jump out to an early lead with a great first quarter. TriPoint would battle back to within 2, but the Tiger defense would step up and force turnovers to earn the Tigers a 37-24 win. Mason Jordan had 16 points, Ryan Male played a solid game with 8 points, 8 rebounds and 6 steals. Also scoring for the Tigers were David Allen 7 points, Brody Grimes 4 points, Fallon Stein 2 points. Grimes also had 7 steals. Parker Thompson stepped up on defense late in the first half when the Tigers were in foul trouble and grabbed two steals. Nov 20 GSWB Boys 7th Grade were home against Grand Ridge. The Tigers jumped out to a quick lead and stayed in control the entire game. Kash Olsen led GSWB with 13 points and 5 rebounds. Kash Kerner played a solid game adding 14 rebounds, 9 assists, 6 steals and 6 points. Also scoring for the Tigers was Jaxon Pluger with 12 points, Chase Chandler 4 points, Brayson Brown and Tyler Futia each added 2 points. The Final score was 39-27. After a slow start the 8th Grade contest came down to the wire. However, GSWB could not pull off the comeback and fell 47-51 to Grand Ridge. Mason Jordan led all scorers with 25 points. David Allen knocked down 3 3’s for 9 points, Brody Grimes added 7 points, Ryan Male 4 points, Fallon Stein 2 points. Leading rebounders for the Tigers were Mason Jordan 13, Ryan Male 11 and Ty Tjelle 5. Jordan also added 5 steals.

Our 5/6th Boys Basketball Tigers lost to Wilmington 31-13. Cal Christensen led the team with 7 points followed by Peyton Welsh with 4 points and Brayton Vaughn with 2 points.

Nov 18 The 7th Grade Boys improved their record to 3-1 with a win over Ransom. The Tigers took control of the game early and used solid defense to keep a strong Ransom team in check. Kash Kerner would tally a double-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and 4 assists. Kash Olsen would add 16 points of his own. Tyler Futia chipped in 12 points and Talon Mack added 4. Brayson Brown was solid on the defensive end of the floor helping control Ransom’s guards. The final score was 48-33. The 8th Grade found themselves in an intense battle the entire night. The Tigers were able to stay within 10 of their opponents most of the night. In the fourth quarter Ransom was able to pull away and the Tigers finished with a 24-48 loss. Mason Jordan and Brody Grimes each had 6 points. Jordan was the leading rebounder with 10 and added 6 steals. Ryan Male added 5 points and 8 boards. Also scoring for the Tigers were Fallon Stein with 4 and David Allen 3. Ty Tjelle was key on defense for the Tigers creating a lot of ball pressure and forced turnovers. Nov 13 The GSWB Tigers hosted Streator Woodland on Wednesday. The 7th Grade matchup was all GSWB as the Tigers would win with a final score of 39-9. Kash Olsen led the way with 17 points including 3 3 point field goals. Jaxon Pluger added 8 points and 4 steals, Also scoring for the Tigers were Tyler Futia with 6, Kash Kerner and Chase Chandler with 4 each. Leading rebounders for the Tigers were Kerner, Harrison DeYoung and Harley Kral each with 5. The 8th Grade Tigers grabbed their first win of the season. The Tigers took the lead into the half 21-10. A 19 point 3rd quarter which included solid defense, great ball movement and balanced scoring put the Tigers in control the rest of the way. The final score was 41-20. Eight Tiger players would end the night in the scoring column. Mason Jordan 14, Brody Grimes and Ryan Male 8, David Allen 4, Ty Tjelle hit a 3 pointer, Fallon Stein 2 points, Gavin Burger and Rylin Wright each made one freethrow. Grimes also added 12 rebounds and Male 11. John Johson grabbed two steals in the win.

5/6th Boys Basketball took a tough loss against woodland with the score 38-20. Our Tigers held strong throughout the game on defense and played very well with our heads held very high. Cal Christensen (GGS) led the team with 9 points followed by Brayton Vaughn(SWGS) with 6 points, Nick Wells(BES) with 3 points and Peyton Welsh(GGS) with 2 points.

Nov 7 The GSWB 7th and 8th grade boys hosted Herscher Limestone Thursday night. The 7th grade earned their first win of the season 27-20. After a slow offense start, the Tigers were able to use their defense to spark their offense at the end of the 2nd quarter to put them within 3 at the half. A 12-1 3rd quarter would give the Tigers the lead and they would never look back. Kash Olsen led the Tigers with 10 points. Kash Kerner added 7 points, led all rebounders with 14 and added 4 assists. Talon Mack had 6 points and 7 rebounds. Chase Chandler and Jaxon Pluger each added 2 points. The 8th grade Tigers played a solid 1st quarter staying within a point of Herscher, but during the second quarter the Tigers struggled to find some offense and found themselves down 10 at the half. Despite a solid effort to battle back within 7 the Tigers were not able to overcome the early deficit and fell 23-33. Brody Grimes was dominant on both ends of the court ending with a double-double including 14 points, 11 rebounds and 7 blocks. Ryan Male brought in 10 boards and added a basket. Mason Jordan added 6 points and 5 rebounds. Ty Tjelle added 5 rebounds 2 assists and 2 steals. David Allen added 1 point. Nov 6 5/6th BBK lost at home to the Morris Braves in the first game 48-13. The Tigers held strong on defense with Braydon Vaughn from SWGS scoring 4 and Cal Christensen from GGS Scoring 4 points. Followed by Nick Wells BES with 2 and Peyton Welsh from GGS with 2. The Tigers won the 2nd Game with a final score 4-2. Game was tied with Brayton Vaughn scoring 4, hitting the final 2 points at the buzzer. Nov 5 The 7th and 8th Grade GSWB Tigers opened their season on Monday in Morris against Morris Grade School. The 7th Grade played in an intense defensive battle where they held a lead until late in the fourth quarter when Morris was able to put a run together to take a lead. A couple of made free throws at the end of the quarter would help Morris. The Tigers would end up with a 13-16 loss. Jaxon Pluger had 6 points, Kash Kerner 5, Tyler Futia 2. Kerner, Talon Mack, and Chase Chandler were solid rebounders for the Tigers. The 8th Grade found themselves behind early in the first quarter 11-2. The Tigers worked hard and made some solid runs but were never able to overcome that early lead. The final score was 49-25. Mason Jordan led all scorers with 15 points, Ryan Male added 6, David Allen and Brody Grimes each added a bucket.