Feb 1

Senca vs Lanark Eastland

1    2    3      4     Total

Lady Irish              5    3    13   15     36
Lanark Eastland   13  5     10    7      35
Graysen Provance hit a last second 3 to win the game
Congrats to Alyssa Zellers for scoring her 1,000 Point in her career today
Leading Scorers
Alyssa Zellers        13
Evelyn O’Connor     8
Graysen Provance  7
19-7 (9-3) Next Up @ St Bede 2/1/25

JAN 30

Dwight vs Putnam County

In a thrilling matchup last night, the JV lady Trojans took down the Putnam County Panthers with the final score of 28 to 27. It came all the way down to the wire, but some great defense held the late attack of the Panthers to close out the victory for the Trojans.

In the Varsity match up the lady Trojans dominated the Panthers all night long on both ends of the floor. With multiple ladies getting in on the scoring. We want to give a huge shout out to the student section that did a phenomenal job last night cheering The lady Trojans on all night long. We thoroughly enjoyed the dribble dribble dribble pass shot calls. 

The Varsity lady Trojans will be back in action at 1 PM for Newark at home 

GSW vs Illinois Lutheran

GSW varsity girls defeated Illinois Lutheran 58-44
Points
Maddie Simms 26 points(career high)
Grace Olsen 22 points
We are now 5-19 on the season.  We play again on Monday at Donovan at 5:30.

Seneca vs Roanoke Benson

1    2    3    4   Total

Lady Irish                 7    8     4   18     37
Roanoke Benson    7   10   18   12     47
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers         14
Graysen Provance  10
Audry McNabb         6
18-7 (9-3)
Next up Saturday 2/1/25 @ Seneca Shootout 2:00 vs Lanark Eastland

JAN 27

Seneca vs Midland

1     2    3    4     Total

Lady Irish    25  10   19   5      59
Midland         4    2    14   9     29
Leading scorers
Graysen Provance  17
Alyssa Zellers          12
Audry McNabb        10
Evelyn O Connor      7
18-6 (9-2)
Next up Thursday 1/30/25 home vs Roanoke Benson

GSW vs Clifton Central

GSW varsity girls lost to Central 63-19
Points
Madison Wright 15 points
We are now 4-19 overall and play tomorrow night at home vs. Plano.

JAN 24

Tri County Conference tournament took place at Roanoke Benson.
On Jan 18 Dwight lost to St Bede 39-46
On Jan 22 Dwight beat Putnam County 55-29
On Jan 23 Dwight beat Henry 38-31 to win Consolation championship.
Mikayla Chambers, sophomore from Dwight, made the all tournament team. She averaged 19 pts, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, and 4 assists during the 3 games.

JAN 23

Senca vs Roanoke Benson

1    2    3    4    Total

Lady Irish              15   7    11   10     43
Roanoke Benson  4     9      4     9     26
Leading scorers
Audry McNabb     10
Evelyn O Connor    9
Tessa Krull               8
Alyssa Zellers          5
Graysen Provance  5
17-6 (8-2)
Next up Monday 1/27/25 @ Midland 5:30 JV start

GSW vs Beecher

GSW varsity girls lost to Beecher 42-50
Points
Maddie Simms 22 points
Aubrey Male 10 points
We are now 4-18 overall and 1-8 in the conference. We play next on Monday at Clifton.

JAN 22

Dwight Girls Basketball: Varsity Lady Trojans started their Conference Tournament over the weekendw. They lost to St. Bede on Saturday but defeated Putnam County last night 55-29. Ladies play again tonight at 5pm against Henry Senachwine for 5th place. Good luck ladies!

GSW vs Wilmington

GSW varsity girls lost to Wilmington 56-35.
Points
Maddie Simms 22 points
Madison Wright 9 points
We are now 4-17 overall.  We play again tomorrow night at home vs. Beecher at 5:30.

JAN 20

1    2    3    4    Total

Lady Irish    12  10  19  16    57
St. Bede      20   5   13  21    59
Leading scorers
Evelyn O Connor  17
Audry McNabb     10
Alyssa Zellers        9
Graysen Provance 8
Emma Mino             7
16-6 (8-2)
Next up Thursday 1/23 @ TCC tourney in Roanoke vs Roanoke Benson 6:15

JAN 18

Seneca vs Putnam County

1     2    3    4     Total

Lady Irish             9    17   15   7      48
Putnam County   2      3    11   4     20
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers          12
Graysen Provance   9
Evelyn O’Connor      7
Emma Mino               6
16-5 (8-2)
Next up Monday @ TCC Tournament in Roanoke vs St Bede 5:30

JAN 17

GSW vs Beecher
GSW varsity girls lost to Beecher 60-30
Points
Grace Olsen 9 points
Madison Wright 9 points
Maddie Simms 7 points
We are now 4-16 overall.

JAN 16

Seneca vs Marquette

1    2    3    4    Total

Lady Irish        13   8    8   19     48
Marquette        4    9    8   21     42
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers       13
Audry McNabb      11
Lainie Olson            9
Evelyn O’Connor    8
Graysen Provance  7
15-5 (8-2). Next up @ Tri County Conference tourney in Roanoke vs Putnam County Saturday 1/18 10:00AM

JAN 14

Seneca vs Henry

1      2     3      4      Total

Lady Irish    12   13     5     12     42
Henry          11    11    12    17    51
Leading Scorers
Alyssa Zellers        20
Graysen Provance  8
Tessa Krull              8
14-5 (7-2)  Next up Home vs Marquette 1/16/25

JAN 13

GSW vs Momence
GSW varsity girls lost to Momence 48-18.
Points
Grace Olsen 9 points
Maddie Simms 6 points
We are now 4-15 overall. We play again on Friday night at Beecher.

JAN 11

1     2    3    4   Total

Lady Irish   9    12   14  14    49
Dwight       13    9     9    9    40
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers         14
Evelyn O Connor    12
Lainie Olson             7
14-4 (7-1)
Next up @ Dwight 1/13/25 6:00

JAN 9

Dwight vs Fieldcrest

Varsity Lady Trojans defeated Fieldcrest 51-46 last night.

Seneca vs Putnam County

1    2    3    4    Total

Lady Irish             8    10    4    18     40
Putnam County    14    8    6     3      31
Leading Scorers
Alyssa Zellers        14
Graysen Provance 13
Audry McNabb       11
13-4 (6-1)
Next up 1/11/25 @ Dwight JV 11:00 Varsity to follow
GSW vs Grant Park
GSW varsity girls lost to Grant Park 27-19.
Points
Grace Olsen 7 points
Madison Wright 6 points
We are now 4-14 overall and 1-4 in conference. We play again tomorrow night at Beecher.

JAN 8

Dwight vs Fieldcrest

Varsity Lady Trojans defeated Fieldcrest 51-46 last night.

JAN 6

GSW vs Grace Christian
GSW varsity girls lost to Grace Christian 47-42
Points
Maddie Simms 19 points
Madison Wright 13 points
We are now 4-13 overall and 1-3 in conference.  We play again on Thursday night at Grant Park.

DEC 30

Seneca vs Wheaton Academy

1   2    3    4    OT   Total

Lady Irish                14   7   14  14    8      57
Wheaton Academy 9  18   11  11     2      51
5th place @ the Cage Classic
Alyssa Zellers selected to all tourney team at Cage Classic in Lisle
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers       16
Evelyn O Connor  11
Lainie Olson          10
Audry McNabb      7
Tessa Krull             5
Lauryn Barla          4
12-4 (5-1)
Next up 1/9 home conference game vs Putnam County

 DEC 28

Seneca vs Westmont

1    2    3    4    Total

Lady Irish        11    19   9   11     50
Westmont        1      8    9    5      23
Leading Scorers
Alyssa Zellers   14
Tessa Krull          9
Evelyn O’Connor  8
11-4 (5-1)
Next Up @ Holiday Cage Classic in Lisle 12/30 5:00 vs Wheaton Academy

Dec 27

Seneca vs Resurrection

1    2     3    4   Total

Lady Irish            12   16   12   9   49
Resurrection       11   15   16  12   54
Leading scorers
Audry McNabb     17
Alyssa Zellers       13
Evelyn O Connor  10
Lainie Olson           6
10-4 (5-1)
 Next up 12/28 @ Lisle Holiday Cage Classic vs Westmont 5:00

DEC 26

Seneca vs Walther Christian

1     2     3    4    Total

Lady Irish              14  21   19   4       58
Walther Christian  8    9    1    0        18
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers        22
Audry McNabb       9
Graysen Provance  7
Lainie Olson            5
10-3 (5-1)
Next up 12/27 @ Holiday Cage Classic @ Lisle vs Resurrection 6:30

DEC 19

GSW vs Central
GSW varsity girls lost to Central 49-33
Points
Maya Cacello 13 points
Maddie Simms 8 points
Grace Olsen 6 points
We are now 4-12 overall and 1-3 in conference.  We don’t play again until Jan. 6th at Grace Christian.

DEC 18

Seneca vs Serena

1    2    3    4    Total

Lady Irish    7   19   12    7      45
Serena        8    10   12   10    40
Leading Scorers
Alyssa Zellers   18
Audry McNabb  8
Tessa Krull          7
Lainie Olson       6
9-3 (5-1)
Next up 12/26 @ Lisle Christmas Tournament vs Walter Christian @ 3:30
GSW vs Iroquois West
GSW varsity girls lost to Iroquois West 52-30
Points
Grace Olsen 13 points
Maddie Simms 6 points
Madison Wright 5 points
We finished in 7th place in the tournament and are now 4-11 overall.  We play again tomorrow night at home vs. Central at 5:30.

DEC 16

GSW vs Judah Christian
GSW varsity girls defeated Judah Christian 44-23.
Points
Maddie Simms 25 points
Madison Wright 7 points
Aubrey Male 5 points
We are now 4-10 overall. We play again on Wednesday night at 7:00pm vs. Iroquois West

Seneca @ St Bede

1    2    3    4    Total

Lady Irish   11  8    3    13    35
St Bede      11  8    13   16    48
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers     10
Audry McNabb   10
Lainie Olson          5
8-3 (5-1)
Next up Wednesday 12/18 @ Serena

DEC 14

GSW played 2 games today.
In the first game, GSW lost to Herscher 50-19
Points
Madison Wright 7 points
In the second gam, GSW lost to Hoopeston74-25.
Points
Maddie Simms 18 points
We are now 3-10 overall and play again on Monday night at 5:30 vs. Judah Christian.

DEC 13

GSW vs Newark
GSW varsity girls defeated Newark 43-39
Points
Maddie Simms 23 points
Madison Wright 8 points
Maya Cacello 4 points
Aubrey Male 4 points
We are now 3-8 overall.  We play tomorrow morning at 9:00am against Herscher in the Iroquois West Christmas Tournament.  The game is in Onarga.

DEC 12

Seneca @ Roanoke Benson

                                1    2    3    4    Total

Lady Irish               8    2    11   19     40
Roanoke Benson   7    4    9    12     32
Lesson scorers
Evelyn O Connor    10 points
Audry McNabb        8 points
Tessa Krull                8 points
Alyssa Zellers          7 points
8-2 (5-0)
Next up Saturday 12/14/24 home vs Annawan varsity only 1:00
Dwight vs Putnam County
Dwight Varsity 40
Putnam Varsity 36
Ryan Bean 14 points, 9 rebounds
Sophie Buck 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists
Mikayla Chambers 7 points, 5 assists, 6 steals, 8 rebounds
Dwight JV 18
Putnam JV 33
Dori Wilson 8 points, 3 rebounds
Addy Sulzberger 5 points, 4 rebounds
GSW vs Momence
GSW varsity girls lost to Momence 41-17
Points
Madison Wright 5 points
Lilly Scheuber 3 points
Maddie Simms 3 points
We are now 2-8 overall and 1-2 in the conference.  We play again tomorrow night at home at 6:00pm against Newark.

DEC 11

Dwight @ Streator

Dwight Lady Trojans traveled to Streator last night. JV won 37-19. Stella Turner had 12 pts w/ 5 rebounds, Dori Wilson had 10 pts & Olivia Buck had 8 pts with 4 rebounds. 

Varsity also won 51-32. Makayla Wahl-Seabert had 12 pts W/ 3 rebounds, Mikayla Chambers had 10 pts W/ 4 assists & 4 steals, Ryan Bean had 8 pts W/ 6 rebounds and Ella Legner had 8 pts W/ 3 steals.

DEC 9

Dwight vs Marquette
Dwight JV 32
Marquette JV 24
Addy Sulzberger 13 points, 4 rebounds
Liv Buck 12 points, 3 rebounds
Stella Turner 6 points, 7 rebounds
Dwight Varsity 34
Marquette Varsity 53
Mikayla Chambers 17 points, 3 assists, 5 rebounds
Ryan Bean 6 points, 7 rebounds

Seneca @ Midland

1     2    3    4   Total

Lady Irish    5   17   30   9     60
Midland       6   12   13   13    44
Leading scorers
Evelyn O Connor  17
Audry McNabb     12
7-2 (4-0)
Next up Thursday 12/12 @ Roanoke Benson

DEC 7

Seneca vs Ottawa

1    2    3    4   Total

Lady Irish    2   8     7     9      25
Ottawa        5   15   14   9      43
Leading scorers
Evelyn O’Connor    7
Alyssa Zellers         5
Lainie Olson           5
6-2 (3-0)
Next up Monday 12/9/24 vs Midland

DEC 5

Dwight vs St. Bede

Varsity Lady Trojans loss to St. Bede last night 45-36. Mikayla Chambers had 17 pts, Ella Legner had 6 pts and Sophi Buck & Ryan Bean both had 4 pts.

Seneca vs Marquette 

1    2    3    4     Total

Lady Irish     7    11   11   13      42
Marquette    7     9    8   11       36
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers    13
Tessa Krull           7
Lauryn Barla        7
Next up 12/7/24 Saturday @ Ottawa
Record 6-1 (3-0)

GSW vs Grant Park

GSW varsity girls defeated Grant Park 35-19
Points
Grace Olsen 14 points
Maddie Simms 9 points
Lilly Scheuber 4 points
Jo Male 4 points
Madison Wright 4 points
We are now 2-7 overall and 1-1 in conference. We don’t play again until next Thursday at home vs. Momence at 5:30

DEC 4

GSW vs Manteno
GSW varsity girls lost to Manteno 44-17.
Points
Maddie Simms 7 points
Grace Olsen 4 points
We are now 1-7 overall. We play again tomorrow night at home vs. Grant Park.

DEC 2

GSW vs Tri-Point
GSW varsity girls lost to Tri-Point 62-25
Points
Maddie Simms 12 points
Grace Olsen 9 points
Aubrey Male 4 points
We are now 1-6 overall now. We play at Manteno on Wednesday night at 5:30.

Seneca vs Henry

1    2    3   4    Total

Lady Irish   9  22  13  20    64
Henry         16  5    8    5     34
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers    26 – 8 3’s tied school record
Tessa Krull            8
Audry McNabb    8
Next up @ Marquette Thursday 12/5/24
5-1 (2-0)

Dwight vs Roanoke-Benson:

Varsity Lady Trojans lost to Roanoke-Benson on December 2, 32-52. Ryan Bean had 8 pts W/ 8 rebounds, Issy Bunting had 7 pts W/ 8 rebounds, Mikayla Chambers had 7 points, 5 rebounds & 3 assists.

NOV 27

GSW varsity girls lost to Reed-Custer 47-22
Points
Maddie Simms 7 points
Grace Olsen 6 points
Maya Cacello 6 points
We are now 1-5 overall.

NOV 25

Dwight Varsity 58 vs  Midland Varsity 52
Mikayla Chambers 22 points, 4 rebounds
Makayla Wahl-Seabert 15 points, 5 rebounds
Issy Bunting 8 points, 8 rebounds
Dwight JV 48
Midland JV 25
Liv Buck had 18 points

Seneca Lady Irish vs Putnam County

1    2    3      4   Total

Lady Irish             7    20   12   14    53
Putnam County   11    6    2     16    35
Leading scorers
Audry McNabb     14
Evelyn O Connor  11
Alyssa Zellers        11
4-1 (1-0
Next up Monday 12/2 vs Henry 6:00 Var only

NOV 23

Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans were defeated Friday, November 22 60-24 by Central Catholic. Mikayla Chambers had 10 pts with 5 rebounds and Ryan Bean had 7 points with 6 rebounds.

Lady Irish vs Peoria Manual

1     2     3      4    Total

Lady Irish            5    13   19   24     61
Peoria Manual    12   7    18    20     57
3rd place in Thanksgiving Tourney
Leading scorers
Alyssa Zellers       23
Evelyn O Connor    9
Lainie Olson            8

NOV 22

GSW varsity girls lost to Reed-Custer 45-11.
The team is now 1-3 overall and finished in 6th place in the tournament. The next game is this coming Monday night at Herscher.
There is only a  varsity team this year so all games should be played at 5:30

NOV 21

Dwight vs Newark
Lady Trojan Varsity girls basketball defeated Newark last night 58-25.  Mikayla Chambers 23 points, 3 steals, 4 rebounds, Ryan Bean 12 points, 10 rebounds & Makayla Wahl-Seabert 10 points, 3 rebounds.
GSW varsity girls lost to Grant Park 27-32
Points
Grace Olsen 12 points
Maddie Simms 11 points
We are now 1-2 overall.

Senaca @ Serena

1     2     3     4   OT    Total

Lady Irish    3      6     7     2    2      20
Serena        4      5     4     5    5      23
Leading Scorers
Audry McNabb   6
Alyssa Zellers    5
2-1  – Next up Saturday 11/23 @ Flanagan 1:00

NOV 20

GSW varsity girls lost to Coal City 51-18
Points
Maddie Simms 10 points
Aubrey Male 5 points
Record is  now 1-1 and play again Nov 21 at 8:00pm vs. Grant Park.

NOV 19

Dwight 56 @ Somonauk 50
Varsity Lady Trojans defeated Somonauk last night 56 – 50. Mikayla Chambers 22 pts, 4 rebounds, Makayla Wahl-Seabert 9 pts, 3 rebounds, Sophie Buck 8 pts, 5 rebounds & Ryan Bean 7 pts, 12 rebounds

Lady Irish 54 @ Streator 16

1      2     3     4    Total

Lady Irish     20    18   9     7      54
Streator        3       5     3     5     16
Leading Scorers
Aubrie Jackson  10 Points
Alyssa Zellers     7 Points
Lainie Olson       7 Points
2-0 Next up Thursday 11/21 vs Serena at Home 5:30

NOV 18 

Dwight 41@ Sandwich 54
Makayla Wahl-Seabert 13 points, 6 rebounds
Mikayla Chambers 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals
Sophie Buck  7 points, 4 rebounds

Lady Irish 60 @ Herscher 24

1       2      3      4     Total

Lady Irish    17     17    20     6        60
Herscher      4       4      10    6        24
Leading Scorers
Alyssa Zellers        17
Graysen Provance 11
Lainie Olson            9
1-0
