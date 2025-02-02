Feb 1
In a thrilling matchup last night, the JV lady Trojans took down the Putnam County Panthers with the final score of 28 to 27. It came all the way down to the wire, but some great defense held the late attack of the Panthers to close out the victory for the Trojans.
In the Varsity match up the lady Trojans dominated the Panthers all night long on both ends of the floor. With multiple ladies getting in on the scoring. We want to give a huge shout out to the student section that did a phenomenal job last night cheering The lady Trojans on all night long. We thoroughly enjoyed the dribble dribble dribble pass shot calls.
The Varsity lady Trojans will be back in action at 1 PM for Newark at home
Dwight Girls Basketball: Varsity Lady Trojans started their Conference Tournament over the weekendw. They lost to St. Bede on Saturday but defeated Putnam County last night 55-29. Ladies play again tonight at 5pm against Henry Senachwine for 5th place. Good luck ladies!
Varsity Lady Trojans defeated Fieldcrest 51-46 last night.
Dwight @ Streator
Dwight Lady Trojans traveled to Streator last night. JV won 37-19. Stella Turner had 12 pts w/ 5 rebounds, Dori Wilson had 10 pts & Olivia Buck had 8 pts with 4 rebounds.
Varsity also won 51-32. Makayla Wahl-Seabert had 12 pts W/ 3 rebounds, Mikayla Chambers had 10 pts W/ 4 assists & 4 steals, Ryan Bean had 8 pts W/ 6 rebounds and Ella Legner had 8 pts W/ 3 steals.
Dwight vs St. Bede
Varsity Lady Trojans loss to St. Bede last night 45-36. Mikayla Chambers had 17 pts, Ella Legner had 6 pts and Sophi Buck & Ryan Bean both had 4 pts.
Varsity Lady Trojans lost to Roanoke-Benson on December 2, 32-52. Ryan Bean had 8 pts W/ 8 rebounds, Issy Bunting had 7 pts W/ 8 rebounds, Mikayla Chambers had 7 points, 5 rebounds & 3 assists.
Dwight Varsity Lady Trojans were defeated Friday, November 22 60-24 by Central Catholic. Mikayla Chambers had 10 pts with 5 rebounds and Ryan Bean had 7 points with 6 rebounds.
