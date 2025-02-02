Feb 1

Senca vs Lanark Eastland

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 5 3 13 15 36

Lanark Eastland 13 5 10 7 35

Graysen Provance hit a last second 3 to win the game

Congrats to Alyssa Zellers for scoring her 1,000 Point in her career today

Leading Scorers

Alyssa Zellers 13

Evelyn O’Connor 8

Graysen Provance 7

19-7 (9-3) Next Up @ St Bede 2/1/25

JAN 30

Dwight vs Putnam County

In a thrilling matchup last night, the JV lady Trojans took down the Putnam County Panthers with the final score of 28 to 27. It came all the way down to the wire, but some great defense held the late attack of the Panthers to close out the victory for the Trojans.

In the Varsity match up the lady Trojans dominated the Panthers all night long on both ends of the floor. With multiple ladies getting in on the scoring. We want to give a huge shout out to the student section that did a phenomenal job last night cheering The lady Trojans on all night long. We thoroughly enjoyed the dribble dribble dribble pass shot calls.

The Varsity lady Trojans will be back in action at 1 PM for Newark at home

GSW vs Illinois Lutheran

GSW varsity girls defeated Illinois Lutheran 58-44

Points

Maddie Simms 26 points(career high)

Grace Olsen 22 points

We are now 5-19 on the season. We play again on Monday at Donovan at 5:30.

Seneca vs Roanoke Benson

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 7 8 4 18 37

Roanoke Benson 7 10 18 12 47

Leading scorers

Alyssa Zellers 14

Graysen Provance 10

Audry McNabb 6

18-7 (9-3)

Next up Saturday 2/1/25 @ Seneca Shootout 2:00 vs Lanark Eastland

JAN 27

Seneca vs Midland

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 25 10 19 5 59

Midland 4 2 14 9 29

Leading scorers

Graysen Provance 17

Alyssa Zellers 12

Audry McNabb 10

Evelyn O Connor 7

18-6 (9-2)

Next up Thursday 1/30/25 home vs Roanoke Benson

GSW vs Clifton Central

GSW varsity girls lost to Central 63-19

Points

Madison Wright 15 points

We are now 4-19 overall and play tomorrow night at home vs. Plano.

JAN 24

Tri County Conference tournament took place at Roanoke Benson.

On Jan 18 Dwight lost to St Bede 39-46

On Jan 22 Dwight beat Putnam County 55-29

On Jan 23 Dwight beat Henry 38-31 to win Consolation championship.

Mikayla Chambers, sophomore from Dwight, made the all tournament team. She averaged 19 pts, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, and 4 assists during the 3 games.

JAN 23

Senca vs Roanoke Benson

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 15 7 11 10 43

Roanoke Benson 4 9 4 9 26

Leading scorers

Audry McNabb 10

Evelyn O Connor 9

Tessa Krull 8

Alyssa Zellers 5

Graysen Provance 5

17-6 (8-2)

Next up Monday 1/27/25 @ Midland 5:30 JV start

GSW vs Beecher

GSW varsity girls lost to Beecher 42-50

Points

Maddie Simms 22 points

Aubrey Male 10 points

We are now 4-18 overall and 1-8 in the conference. We play next on Monday at Clifton.

JAN 22

Dwight Girls Basketball: Varsity Lady Trojans started their Conference Tournament over the weekendw. They lost to St. Bede on Saturday but defeated Putnam County last night 55-29. Ladies play again tonight at 5pm against Henry Senachwine for 5th place. Good luck ladies!

GSW vs Wilmington

GSW varsity girls lost to Wilmington 56-35.

Points

Maddie Simms 22 points

Madison Wright 9 points

We are now 4-17 overall. We play again tomorrow night at home vs. Beecher at 5:30.

JAN 20

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 12 10 19 16 57

St. Bede 20 5 13 21 59

Leading scorers

Evelyn O Connor 17

Audry McNabb 10

Alyssa Zellers 9

Graysen Provance 8

Emma Mino 7

16-6 (8-2)

Next up Thursday 1/23 @ TCC tourney in Roanoke vs Roanoke Benson 6:15

JAN 18

Seneca vs Putnam County

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 9 17 15 7 48

Putnam County 2 3 11 4 20

Leading scorers

Alyssa Zellers 12

Graysen Provance 9

Evelyn O’Connor 7

Emma Mino 6

16-5 (8-2)

Next up Monday @ TCC Tournament in Roanoke vs St Bede 5:30

JAN 17

GSW vs Beecher

GSW varsity girls lost to Beecher 60-30

Points

Grace Olsen 9 points

Madison Wright 9 points

Maddie Simms 7 points

We are now 4-16 overall.

JAN 16

Seneca vs Marquette

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 13 8 8 19 48

Marquette 4 9 8 21 42

Leading scorers

Alyssa Zellers 13

Audry McNabb 11

Lainie Olson 9

Evelyn O’Connor 8

Graysen Provance 7

15-5 (8-2). Next up @ Tri County Conference tourney in Roanoke vs Putnam County Saturday 1/18 10:00AM

JAN 14

Seneca vs Henry

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 12 13 5 12 42

Henry 11 11 12 17 51

Leading Scorers

Alyssa Zellers 20

Graysen Provance 8

Tessa Krull 8

14-5 (7-2) Next up Home vs Marquette 1/16/25

JAN 13

GSW vs Momence

GSW varsity girls lost to Momence 48-18.

Points

Grace Olsen 9 points

Maddie Simms 6 points

We are now 4-15 overall. We play again on Friday night at Beecher.

JAN 11

1 2 3 4 Total

Lady Irish 9 12 14 14 49

Dwight 13 9 9 9 40

Leading scorers

Alyssa Zellers 14

Evelyn O Connor 12

Lainie Olson 7

14-4 (7-1)

Next up @ Dwight 1/13/25 6:00

JAN 9

Dwight vs Fieldcrest

Varsity Lady Trojans defeated Fieldcrest 51-46 last night.