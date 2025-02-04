On February 2nd, Gardner Grade School hosted its annual Dodgeball Tournament. With 32 teams competing, there were 225+ players represented from Braceville, Coal City, Dwight, Gardner, and South Wilmington. Players ranged in grades 2nd-8th grade with three different divisions. All proceeds will benefit the Gardner Grade School Outreach Program. Our gym was filled all day with exciting games of Dodgeball, it is always entertaining. Thank you to everyone who participated!

2nd-4th Grade 1st Place: Strike Force 2nd Place: Flying Squirrels

