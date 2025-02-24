Gardner Area Band Invited to Perform at National Festival of the States in New Orleans, 2026

The Gardner Area Band, under the direction of Mr. Michael Leone, is proud to announce an exciting opportunity for its students to perform at the National Festival of the States concert tour in 2026. The band has been officially invited to showcase their talent in New Orleans on May 31st, 2026, marking an unforgettable moment in the band’s history.

This trip, scheduled to begin on May 28th, 2026, will offer much more than just a concert performance. The tour will also include a cultural and educational experience as the band makes a stop in Memphis, Tennessee, where they will have the opportunity to explore the city’s rich history. Highlights of the Memphis stop include a visit to Graceland, the legendary home of Elvis Presley, and a chance to enjoy the local culture and landmarks.

Once the band arrives in New Orleans, the adventure continues with a variety of activities designed to immerse students in the city’s vibrant heritage. Students will explore the cypress swamps, observing local wildlife such as alligators and egrets, and visit the National World War II Museum to experience the powerful “Beyond All Boundaries” film presentation. The trip will also include a guided French Quarter Ghost tour, a dinner cruise on the Natchez Steamboat featuring live Dixie Jazz music, and a visit to the New Orleans Jazz Museum.

One of the highlights of the trip will be the band’s performance in front of the iconic St. Louis Cathedral in Jackson Square. This historic venue is a symbol of New Orleans’ cultural and architectural heritage, and performing there will be an honor for the students and a memorable experience for the community.

In the past, the Gardner Area Band has successfully performed in a variety of prestigious events, including the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington, DC, the Nashville Christmas Parade and Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee, Mount Rushmore in Rapid City, South Dakota, as well as Charleston, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia. These experiences have provided our students with invaluable exposure to diverse musical and cultural environments, and we believe this upcoming trip to Memphis and New Orleans will be equally beneficial.

The Gardner Area Band has not lost a competition in over nine and a half years and have earned recognition at the local, state, and even national levels. This legacy of excellence wouldn’t be possible without the unwavering support of families and the community. We are deeply grateful for the continuous encouragement that has helped our students achieve such remarkable success.

To help cover the costs of this exciting journey, the Gardner Area Band Boosters will kick off fundraising efforts in the coming months.

This performance opportunity in New Orleans promises to be a transformative experience for the students, providing them with unforgettable cultural, musical, and historical exposure. The Gardner Area Band is eager to move forward with the planning of this once-in-a-lifetime event, and we are excited to share this news with the community.