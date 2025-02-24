Illinois Extension Extension Marketing and Communications Office

From one to many: A beginner’s guide to plant propagation

URBANA, Ill. — Many indoor gardeners quickly discover that one houseplant is rarely enough. What begins as an admiration for a charming or unique plant often evolves into a strong desire, or even a need, to fill every corner of a home or office with lush greenery. A simple and cost-effective way to grow any collection is by propagating existing plants.





Propagation is the process of growing new plants from existing ones through seeds, sexual, or vegetatively with plant parts, asexual. Stems, leaves, or roots that are removed from parent plants to root and form new plants are referred to as cuttings. This is an inexpensive and effortless way to get more plants without stretching the pocketbook.

The best time to propagate houseplants is early spring, March through April, but it can be done throughout the year. Large houseplants, outgrowing their space, are perfect for propagation. Use the cuttings to grow newly rooted plants that can be shared with other gardeners.

Before Propagating

When propagating, always use sterilized tools and containers in a clean space for the greatest chance of success. A high-quality potting mix will provide adequate moisture-holding capacity and good drainage without allowing cuttings to dry out or rot. Many plants will also develop roots in a container of water, changed out with fresh water every 3 to 5 days. Before starting, make sure any propagated plant material is healthy and free of pests and disease.

Taking Cuttings

Tip cuttings are taken by selecting a healthy, 3 to 5-inch shoot with four to six leaves.

With sharp pruners or snips, cut directly below a leaf node or where the leaf is attached to the stem.

Remove any flowers or buds and the bottom two to four leaves.

Insert the lower portion of the cutting into a container of moist potting soil.

Take several cuttings to increase the chance of one rooting and growing into a viable plant. Most houseplants can be propagated by tip cuttings, including snake plants, croton, peperomia, pothos, and philodendron.

Begonias and African violets are commonly propagated by leaf cuttings. This process includes one leaf blade and sometimes the petiole or leaf stalk. Using a sharp knife, slice horizontally across the main leaf vein and then lay the cutting flat on the soil with the vein side down. Roots will develop at the cut point along the vein.







Once cuttings have been planted or placed in their growing medium, cover the container with transparent plastic to increase the humidity around the plant while it is forming roots. The goal is to never let the rooting media dry out. Place the cuttings in bright, indirect light. The plastic cover should be removed after the roots have developed. Some plants may form roots within days, while others may take several weeks. Cuttings can be dipped in rooting hormone powder before planting to improve root development. But too much of a good thing can be bad as excess powder on the cutting will hinder the development of the roots.

Other, more challenging methods of vegetative propagation are layering or rooting a new plant while it is still attached to the parent plant and grafting or growing a plant shoot with desirable characteristics on a strong rootstock. Division is the easiest method of propagation, achieved by removing naturally produced offsets or shoots from the parent plant.

Keep in mind that not every plant is a candidate for propagation. Check university resources for additional suitable plants and be patient, as propagation skills come with practice. Experiment with new plants, new growing media, and new propagation techniques to find what works for you.

For more on plant propagation, visit the Extension houseplants topic site. For questions, connect with a local Extension office from the map at go.illinois.edu/ExtensionOffice.

