Exploring the Origins of an American Statesman

(StatePoint) Visiting Abraham Lincoln’s birthplace and early childhood home within the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park in Kentucky, allows visitors to step back in time and imagine the humble beginnings of a man who would go on to lead the nation through its greatest crisis.

Lincoln was born to Thomas and Nancy Hanks Lincoln on February 12, 1809, just south of Hodgenville in a one-room log cabin. The cabin was situated on a hill overlooking a piece of land known as Sinking Spring. On that hill today is the neo-classical Memorial Building resembling the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. It houses a symbolic log cabin—a replica of the one in which Lincoln was born.

The Memorial Building features 16 windows, 16 ceiling rosettes and 16 fence poles, signifying Lincoln’s place as the 16th president. The 56 steps leading up to the building entrance represent his age at his death.

When the president was 2 years old, his family moved from Sinking Spring to a cabin a few miles northeast of Hodgenville on Knob Creek. Lincoln and his family remained on that farm until he was 8, when they moved to Indiana and then to Illinois, the location of his last personal residence.

Kentucky’s Lincoln sites allow visitors to connect with a pivotal period in American history. History buffs can learn about the social and political climate of the time, understand the issues that confronted Lincoln and the nation, and gain a deeper appreciation for the sacrifices made by those who fought to preserve the Union.





Today the Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park hosts approximately 200,000 visitors annually. The Birthplace and its visitor center are open year-round and contain fascinating exhibits, including the Lincoln family bible, a short movie: “Abraham Lincoln: The Kentucky Years,” and the park store.

At Knob Creek, visitors can walk in the boyhood footsteps of the president. The Lincoln Boyhood Home at Knob Creek has a diversity of plants, wildlife and topography that will delight nature lovers and history buffs alike. National Park Service personnel plant a garden each spring that is representative of what the Lincolns might have planted. Knob Creek also offers wonderful opportunities for bird watching and other wildlife viewing. A nature trail is maintained along the pristine waters of Knob Creek, and a trail takes hikers to the top of an adjacent knob where an overlook allows a magnificent view of the surrounding valley.





Beyond its historical significance, Hodgenville is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts with opportunities for hiking, fishing, and exploring the rolling hills of the Kentucky countryside. The city’s charming downtown area features the Lincoln Museum, Lincoln statues, local shops, restaurants, and a warm, welcoming community.

Visit www.kentuckytourism.com for more information on this or any other historical site in the Bluegrass State.

Whether you’re a history buff looking for your next travel adventure or you’re in search of a family-friendly getaway, Kentucky, with its culture, outdoor adventure and inspiring history, is a must-visit destination.