Euchre Tournament Fundraiser – Saturday March 8th

The South Wilmington Grade School Parents Club is hosting a Euchre Tournament on Saturday, March 8th, at Rury’s in South Wilmington. Registration begins at 5:00 pm, with play starting at 6:00 pm.

The entry fee is $25 per person, and participants will have plenty of chances to win with raffle baskets, a 50/50 drawing, a Liquor Pull, and more.

Come enjoy a fun night of cards while supporting a great cause! For more information, contact the South Wilmington Grade School.