Dwight Township High School celebrated with the students, community, faculty, and staff at the 5th annual Empty Bowls Luncheon.

Artists, Chefs, and Silent Art Auction Bidders came together to enjoy handmade ceramic bowls by the Art 3 students and four delicious soups catered by the Foods 2 students.

Mrs. Farrell-Levange and Mrs. Fritnitch are two very proud teachers of these creative students who worked hard to make this fundraiser happen. Together, they raised over $300 in donations to help fill the pantry of 3 Trojan Families in need.