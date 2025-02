In unofficial election results, Alderman Kelly A. Eckhoff has defeated Mayor Bill Alvey in the Republican primary mayoral election. This victory positions Eckhoff to become Pontiac’s first female mayor. Eckhoff is currently unopposed for the mayoral seat in the general election scheduled for April 1, 2025.

PONTIAC CITY MAYOR

Registered Voters 5979

Ballots Cast 833

Voter Turnout 13.9%

Total Votes Counted 832

Kelly A. Eckhoff (REP) 479 57.57% William L. Alvey (REP) 353 42.43%