Ash Wednesday Service at Herscher United Methodist Church, 274 North Elm, Herscher. 7 pm

Palm Sunday Service will be held at each of our three churches; Herscher 11:00 a.m., Reddick 9:30 a.m., and South Wilmington at 8 a.m.

Maundy Thursday Service will be held at Reddick United Methodist Church, 35900 E 3200 N Road, Reddick. 7 p.m.

Good Friday Service will be held at South Wilmington United Methodist Church 225 Rice Street, South Wilmington. 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday Service will be held at each of our three churches; Herscher 11:00, Reddick 9:30 and South Wilmington at 8 a.m.

Questions, call the Herscher church office at 815-426-6169.