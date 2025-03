DYBS will be hosting our annual umpire clinic on Saturday, March 15th, at 9:00 a.m. till 2:00pm at Dwight Common Grade School. This clinic is free to attend and is for anyone 12 years old or older who would like to learn the skills and knowledge required to become an umpire this season. This is also a great refresher course for returning umpires.

