REGULAR MEETING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION OF DWIGHT COMMON SCHOOL DISTRICT #232
Held in the Dwight Common School District Library On February 10, 2025 at 6:00 p.m.
Board President Nick Stipanovich called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.
PRESENT: Lori Bowman; Marc Ellis; Jaime Mallaney; Nick Stipanovich; Chuck Trainor ABSENT: Mark Christenson; Tara Hansen
Also in attendance: Josh DeLong, Superintendent; Deb Conroy, Secretary; Julie Schultz, Principal; Micheal Bennett-Tejes, Asst. Principal
REDBIRD OF THE MONTH
Mrs. Schultz announced that Jack Connor had been chosen as the Redbird of the Month.
PUBLIC COMMENT
Mike Hayworth, Travel Liaison for Senator Chris Balkema, was in attendance to introduce himself and to present Mr. Balkema’s idealogy to the Board.
NOTICES, COMMUNICATIONS OR RECOGNITIONS
A thank-you card was received from the family of Anna Mae Stewart (Kathy Stewart’s Mother-in-Law) for a memorial received at the time of her passing.
REPORTS OF COMMITTEES OR REPRESENTATIVES
Mrs. Schultz’ report stands as read.
Mr. Bennett-Tejes’ report stands as read.
Mr. Scheuer’s report stands as read.
CONSENT AGENDA
Items for consideration on this month’s Consent Agenda are as follows:
1) Minutes of the January 8, 2025 Regular Board Meeting
2) Bills
3) Approve Internal Transfer, Libby Beyer, 8th grade to 3rd grade
4) Approve Employment, Donald O’Brien, Substitute Teacher
NEW BUSINESS
Mr. DeLong reported that the new traffic agreement with the Village of Dwight is in place now. He also stated that he has approached the Village about perhaps paying a flat rate for water and sewer as rates have become very high. He also informed the Board that he has been working with them on a new contract for the SRO. After some discussion regarding equipment necessary for the officer, the rate for next year will be $30,000 for the first year of the contract. Officer Santiago will be transitioning to the position in place of Detective Beier.
Mr. DeLong reported that the date for 8th Grade Graduation will be scheduled for Thursday, May 15, 2025.
Mr. DeLong presented the recommendation for the 2025-26 School Calendar. The committee decided to have school start one week later than last year.
Mr. DeLong presented the quotes for the new locker room lockers and the epoxy floors for the locker rooms. Interiors for Business Inc. had the low bid for lockers at $36,860 and Oosterbaan and Sons Co. had the low bid for the epoxy floors at $34,700.
Moved by Ellis, seconded by Trainor, to go into Executive Session at 6:31 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.
Moved by Ellis, seconded by Trainor, to adjourn the meeting at 6:41 p.m. Voice vote. All voted aye. Motion carried.