2) Bills

3) Approve Internal Transfer, Libby Beyer, 8th grade to 3rd grade

4) Approve Employment, Donald O’Brien, Substitute Teacher

NEW BUSINESS

Mr. DeLong reported that the new traffic agreement with the Village of Dwight is in place now. He also stated that he has approached the Village about perhaps paying a flat rate for water and sewer as rates have become very high. He also informed the Board that he has been working with them on a new contract for the SRO. After some discussion regarding equipment necessary for the officer, the rate for next year will be $30,000 for the first year of the contract. Officer Santiago will be transitioning to the position in place of Detective Beier.

Mr. DeLong reported that the date for 8th Grade Graduation will be scheduled for Thursday, May 15, 2025.

Mr. DeLong presented the recommendation for the 2025-26 School Calendar. The committee decided to have school start one week later than last year.

Mr. DeLong presented the quotes for the new locker room lockers and the epoxy floors for the locker rooms. Interiors for Business Inc. had the low bid for lockers at $36,860 and Oosterbaan and Sons Co. had the low bid for the epoxy floors at $34,700.

Moved by Ellis, seconded by Trainor, to go into Executive Session at 6:31 p.m. to discuss the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance, or dismissal of specific employees of the public body or legal counsel for the public body, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee of the public body or against legal counsel for the public body to determine its validity; According to Section 2, subsection c, #1 of the Illinois Open Meetings Act. Roll call. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Ellis, seconded by Trainor, to adjourn the meeting at 6:41 p.m. Voice vote. All voted aye. Motion carried.