The Trojan track team has had their first 2 indoor meets with lots of success.

Graham Meister competed int the Grayslake Central Throwcase IV on Saturday, February 22. He finished 2nd with a throw on 17.32 (56′ 10″). In a field of 55, he had the 3rd, 4th, and 5th best attempts of the meet and was the best Illinois competitor in the meet.

On Wednesday, February 26, the entire squad went to Olivet Nazarene to challenge themselves against strong competition. Leading the Trojans was Mikayla Chambers, with wins to the 600m and 400m race, and Graham Meister who dominated the shot put event. Our new athletes had great performances and a good number of our returners sent indoor bests. It was a strong team performances.

Sprinters Delaney Boucher, Bridget Zavala, Belle Kelleher, Addi Taylor, Izzy Hakey, Olivia Valdez, Honorine Mwizerwa, and Addi Avilez all had strong showings in the 60, 200 and 400 meter dashes. A trio of first time throwers in Hannah Keri, Kailyn Haggard and Emmalynn Anderson all had a great start to their season in the shot put. Brooklynn Todd with a great first mile run of the season. Mikayla Chambers had two strong performances in the 400 and 600 meters runs, winning them both. https://www.athletic.net/team/16312/track-and-field-indoor/2025