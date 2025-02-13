At the 2025 River Valley Conference Scholastic Tournament, held February 8 at Donovan High School, Tri-Point High School defeated Illinois Lutheran to take the first place trophy.

First Team All-Conference from L-R are: Roman Faletti, Gardner-South Wilmington, Sean Reposa, Illinois Lutheran, Lanaya Kellum, Beecher, Tyler Wilkey, Gardner-South Wilmington, Alx Angus, Tri-Point, Aaron Herz, Grant Park, Reno Webster, Donovan. Steven Moore for St Anne is not pictured.

2nd Team All Conference from L-R are: Owen Griner, Tri-Point, Katy Gregory, Beecher, Aiden Himes, Gardner-South Wilmington, Chloe Moore, Grant Park, Mia Coats, Donovan, Daniel Atherton, Illinois Lutheran. Maya Anderson from St. Anne is not pictured.