NEW RESIDENT INFORMATION
Allied Refuse Information. Page 1 | Page 2
|Does Dwight allow leaf burning?
|No, burning leaves, garbage or any other refuse is prohibited within the Village.
|What is the curfew for the Village of Dwight?
|If you are 16 and under, curfew is 11pm Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday it is midnight.
|How do I report a street light that is out in my neighborhood?
|Contact the Village Hall at
1-815-584-3077 or by e-mail villagehall@dwightillinois.com
|I am going on vacation; can the police watch my house?
|Yes, a vacation house check form must be filled out at the Police Department during business hours Monday through Friday 8am-4:30pm.
|What county is Dwight in?
|Dwight is in two counties, the majority of the town is in Livingston County. The northern part out by McDonalds and Arby’s is in Grundy County.
|When is my garbage picked up?
|If you live on the east side of the railroad track, your garbage pickup day is Wednesday. Garbage day for those homes on the west side of the railroad tracks is Thursday.
|Does Dwight require a vehicle sticker?
|No, the Village of Dwight does not require a vehicle sticker.