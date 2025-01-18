News Release January 2025
Motion to approve the Consent Agenda
Motion that the closed session minutes from the time period July through December 2024 remain closed
Motion to approve Destruction of Audio Recording of Closed Session over 18 months old
Motion to approve a donation in the amount of $800 to the 2025 Tri-Point Post Prom Committee
Motion to approve and adopt the school calendar presented as option A for the 2025-2026 school year
Motion to approve the maternity leave request for Becky Henrichs tentatively from February 10th through May 19th
Motion to approve the maternity leave request for Jodi Hoffman tentatively from April 1st
through May 23rd
Motion to accept the resignation of Will Patterson as High School Girls Track Coach
Motion to employ Drake Renfroe as a maintenance employee beginning at $19.00/hour
Motion to employ Ian Briscoe as High School Girls Track Coach
Next Board Meeting Wednesday, February 19, 2025 in Board Room, Kempton