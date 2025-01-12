Tom was born on January 22, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Robert “Bob” L. and Carol (Kenzal) Mixen. He was united in marriage to Emma Lou Craig on April 23, 2017, in Macon. He was a past Macon Elk’s member and he worked in the Macon area as an automobile mechanic for many years and enjoyed fishing, hunting, being outdoors, bowling, playing cards, playing pool, and laughing with family and friends. Tom was known for his giant smile, helpful heart and a laugh that could be heard around the country. He never knew a stranger.

Tom is survived by his wife, Lou of Macon, two daughters, Bobbi Jo Meneely and her husband John of Chillicothe, MO, and Tarah Bennett and her husband Brian of Pontiac, IL, seven grandchildren, Carter and Cooper Lucas, Alexa Bennett and Keegan Roth, Gabe, Audrie, and Kinser Meneely, four siblings, Bob Mixen (wife Valerie), Kathy Noonan (husband Mike), Bill Mixen (wife Sharon), and Patrick Mixen and several nieces, nephews, in-laws and other extended family.

He was preceded in death his parents, and two brothers, John and Jimmy.

Funeral services will be 5:00 pm, Sunday, January 12, 2025, at the Hutton & McElwain Funeral Home in Macon. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 pm, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date at the Maplewood Cemetery in Clarence, MO. Memorials are suggested to the Maplewood Cemetery or the Macon Elks Lodge Scholarship Program.