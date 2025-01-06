The Illinois State Police are handling multiple traffic crashes and slid offs on I-74, I-72 and I-57. In the area of I-74 westbound at milepost 165 there is a over turned truck tractor semi-trailer in the roadway. Traffic is moving by in the left lane. On I-57 north bound at milepost 245 Troopers are on scene of a truck tractor semi-trailer on its side, traffic is flowing through the area. We are also handling multiple slide offs and traffic crashes throughout the area. Please use caution and reduce speeds until road surfaces improve and move over for emergency vehicle and first responders.

