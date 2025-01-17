Respiratory Illness Update

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced that in line with the national trend, the state’s overall respiratory illness level has ticked up from “Moderate” to “High,” driven by an expected early winter jump in hospital admissions. The IDPH Respiratory Illness Dashboard has recorded four pediatric deaths this season from flu, COVID-19, and RSV, providing a stark reminder about the importance of vaccinations for children and of the risk of serious illness from these largely preventable seasonal illnesses.

School administrators and school nurses are advised to be aware of this current uptick in respiratory illness and to raise awareness that it’s not too late to get vaccinated. It takes about two weeks for vaccinations to provide their full level of protection.

With the increase in respiratory viruses, as well as norovirus, ISBE and IDPH would like to encourage schools to double down on everyday actions to prevent and control transmission within the schools with these five steps:

• Take steps for cleaner air

• Cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting

• Hand washing

• Respiratory etiquette

• Vaccinations

For additional details on each step, please reference CDC’s guidance at CDC.gov and for information and scheduling a vaccination for any of these respiratory illnesses or for other vaccine preventable diseases, please call our office at 815-941-3404. The Grundy County Health Department does take some private insurances, Medicaid, Medicare and offers both a Vaccine for Children (VFC) program and 317 Adult Vaccination program for those who may have no insurance or insurance that doesn’t cover vaccinations.