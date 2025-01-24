Prairie Creek Library in Dwight makes plans for winter months

Prairie Creek Library has a full slate of activities scheduled to give area residents a place to go to shake the winter blues. These events are open to the public and free unless otherwise stated. You do not need to have a library card to attend. Please reserve a spot by calling 815-584-3061 or by using the sign-up links provided on our Facebook page.

Toddler Time will meet at 10:30 am each Wednesday. This group is open to all children ages 0-4 and their adults.

Walk the Stacks will continue through February. The library will be open as a place for people to walk from 7-8 am. We will have music playing, and walkers are welcome to come and go during the hour. The program will run on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays to offer people a safe, warm place to walk during the icy winter months.

Wits Workout will meet at 10:30 am Tuesdays, Feb. 4 and March 4. This is a workout for your brain presented by U of I educator Sara Attig. Participants will go through exercises designed to maintain and enhance cognitive function and memory. Each session is different, so guests are welcome to attend one or both.

Cook the Books Cookbook Club will meet at 6 pm Tuesday, Feb. 4. This group meets monthly. Members check out a cookbook from the library and select a recipe to try. They then bring a sample for others to try. This month, members will be making crockpot recipes.

DIY Craft Night will be held at 6 pm Thursday, Feb. 6. The library will provide a variety of craft supplies for guests to create projects.

The Lego Challenge will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, Feb. 8. Lego lovers of all ages are welcome to participate. Bring your own Legos or use ours to build a creation within the given timeframe. Judging will take place, and prizes will be awarded.

The first-ever session of the Knit and Crochet Club will meet at 6 pm Thursday, Feb. 13. Those in attendance at this first meeting of a new club will choose dates and times for upcoming meetings. This group is open to those 15 years and older. Beginners to experts are welcome to attend. If you’d like to learn more or improve your skills, those in attendance will be glad to help.

True Crime Club will meet at 6 pm Thursday, Feb. 20, to discuss the murder of Riley Fox. Club members research independently and then bring their facts and thoughts on the case to the discussion.

Adrian Brigham will be at the library to tell the story of Smoky the Hero Dog at 11 am Saturday, Feb. 22. This is the true story of a stray dog adopted by soldiers during World War II who won two Medals of Honor for bravery and helped the Allied effort.

Shelf Indulgence Book Club will meet at 11 am on Tuesday, Feb. 25. All adults are welcome to join. The group will discuss “When Women Ran Fifth Avenue” by Julie Satow.

Cook the Books Cookbook Club will meet at 6 pm Tuesday, March 4. This time the theme will be air fryers and Instant Pots. Don’t have an air fryer or Instant Pot? The library has a couple of Instant Pots you can borrow from the Library of Things!

For Craft Night in March, members of the Korean Spirit and Culture Promotion Project will lead the creation of Lotus Flower Lanterns at 6 pm Thursday, March 6. Project members will Zoom in to lead us through step-by-step instructions. Guests will need to purchase a kit for $10. There are only 20 kits available, and your registration is not final until payment has been made.

Author and historian William Hazelgrove will return to the library at 6 pm Wednesday, March 12, to present 160 Minutes: The Race to Save the RMS Titanic.

True Crime Club will meet again at 6 pm Thursday, March 13, to discuss the Casey Anthony case.

Are you considering a trip to Walt Disney World? You will not want to miss Introduction to the Magic of Walt Disney World at 6 pm on March 17. This program will cover the changes in recent years with Fast Passes versus Lightning Passes, new attractions, helpful hints, and much more to help you make the most of your trip.

The Perfect Pairing: A Book and Beverage Tasting is scheduled from 5-7 pm Wednesday, March 19, at Perfect Blend Coffeehouse. Stop in during the stated hours to taste some books and a beverage that blends with that book. You will be able to check out books to take home while you are there. If you don’t have a Prairie Creek Public Library card, you can register for one while you are there. You will need a photo ID and something to prove your address (either a piece of mail or online bill will work).

Join us at 6 pm Thursday, March 20 for Succulent Arrangements with Casey’s Garden Shop and Florist. Participants will purchase a $30 kit that includes a terra cotta container, succulents, sand, soil, gravel, and possibly a figurine. You will learn how to plant and how to care for your succulents. Space is limited for this program. Your space is secured when the kit has been paid.

The Great Puzzle Race will return at 11 am Saturday, March 22. Contestants will race to complete a 300 piece puzzle. You may compete alone or on a team of up to 4 people. The first team to finish their puzzle wins a prize.

Chef Susan presents Brunch Cuisine at 6 pm Monday, March 24. The popular Chef Susan Maddox will return to the library with brunch ideas in time for Easter.

Shelf Indulgence Book Club will meet at 11 am Tuesday, March 25. The group will discuss “When I Was You” by Amber Garza.

White Elephant Bingo will take place at 6 pm Tuesday, March 25. Bring a wrapped white elephant gift to be given away as a prize. Then play to win!

Sewing Basics with Iris will take place at 6 pm Thursday, March 27. This is the part of the library’s “I Wish I Knew” series, where we aim to help patrons learn handy life skills. Iris Cregar will help you learn to sew on a button, hem a pair of pants and other basic sewing tasks. Bring your own items for repair.

