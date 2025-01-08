Grundy County Coroner John Callahan’s Office and Coal City Police are investigating a pedestrian vs train incident that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday the 8th of anuary. This occurred on the tracks north of Rt. 113 shortly before 0300 hrs.

Preliminary investigation indicates a train was traveling north through Coal City after crossing the Rt. 113 crossing when the engineer of the train noticed an individual on the tracks. Emergency braking was applied along with horn however the train struck the individual.

The individual was pronounced deceased by Callahan at 0345 on January 8, 2025. He is identified as 40-year-old Scott T. Marizza of Coal City. At this time, it is unclear why Mr. Marizza would be on the tracks and the investigation continues with both Coal City Police and the Coroner’s Office.

Assisting was Coal City Fire/EMS.

Share this: Facebook

X

