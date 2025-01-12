Therese Barbara Humbert, Dwight

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Therese Barbara Humbert, on January 8, 2025, at the age of 90. Therese was a cherished mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, and she will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

Born on March 27, 1934, in Dwight, Illinois, Therese was the eldest of nine children to Nicholas and Mary Humbert. In 1981, she moved to Northern California with her children and embraced her California lifestyle for over 40 years before returning to her hometown of Dwight in 2022.

Therese is survived by her children: Richard Vant, Peggie (Frank) Hartig, and James (Debra) Vant; her grandsons: Tony Santos, Tim Vant, Cody Hartig, and Sam Vant; and her siblings: Dolores Zimmerman, Judy Trussell, Lynell (Steve) Moore, Nick (Marlene) Humbert, and Bernadette (Terry) Houk. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters Elizabeth Schuler, Jeanette Crose, and Sharon Snyder.

Therese was full of love, laughter, and resilience, and she cherished every moment spent with her family and friends. A passionate advocate for animals, she dedicated much of her time to volunteering with local cat rescues. Therese’s kindness, strength, and unwavering compassion will be profoundly missed but forever remembered by all who were fortunate to know her.

A celebration of Therese’s life will be held in the autumn in Illinois, with specific details to be announced at a later date. Those wishing to honor her memory are invited to make a donation to Solano County Friends of Animals at SCFOArescue.org/donate.