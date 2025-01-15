Sharon J. Richie, 85, of Dwight, Il., passed away at 8:45 A.M., on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at The Arc of Dwight.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. on Monday, January 20, 2025, at Dwight United Methodist Church, 701 S. Columbia St., Dwight, Il. 60420. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 P.M. also at Dwight United Methodist Church. Pastor Mary Arnold will be officiation the service. Interment will be at Oaklawn Cemetery in Dwight, Illinois

Hager Memorial Home of Dwight, entrusted with the arrangements.

Sharon was born on February 19, 1939, in Chicago, Illinois. The daughter of George E. and Edna L. (Nystrom) Elliott. She was united in marriage to Dale L. Richie on October 22, 1959, in Campus, Illinois.

She is survived by her children; Michael Richie, Colleen Mittelbrun, Cathleen (Wayne) Wilson, Coreen (Jeff) Perschnick. Her eight grandchildren; Jared Richie, Morgan and Meredith Mittelbrun, Jacob (Kylie) and Zachary (Bailey) Wilson, Chase (Carrie), Curt (Beth) and Carly Perschnick, and a granddaughter-in-law, Sara Richie. Her eight great grandchildren; Evelyn Richie, Chuck and Eleanor Rudder, Enzley Wilson, Reece and Lydia Wilson and Camdyn and Weston Perschnick. Her brother, William (Anita) Elliott, her two sisters-in-law; Toni Blessing and Kim Elliott, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband Dale L. Richie, two grandsons, Kyle Richie and Sean Richie, her daughter in law, Angela Richie, her sister Elaine Boros and her three brothers, Thomas, George Jr. “Ed” and John Elliott.

Sharon graduated from Joliet Township High School on June 13, 1957. She received RN Certification from the Silver Cross School of Nursing on November 11, 1960, and a Bachelors of Nursing from St. Fransis of Joliet on May 8, 1993. She was a member of Dwight United Methodist Church in Dwight, Il.

Mom loved her family, the Cubs and Elvis. She was a nurse and a homemaker and enjoyed watching sporting events, travel, her garden, crocheting and Church activities. She loved taking pictures and researching genealogy for the family. A fond memory was going to Graceland with her friends. Mom will be deeply missed and remembered.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Sharon’s name may be made to Dwight United Methodist Church or Dwight Ambulance Service.

