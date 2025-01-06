Mary Margaret Cruise, 96, of Dahinda, IL., passed away on Monday, January 6, 2025, at Merigold Rehabilitation and Health Care in Galesburg, Il.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at St. Partick Catholic Church, 126 W Mazon Ave, Dwight, Il. 60420. A funeral Mass will follow at 11:00 A.M. also at the church. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dwight, Il.

Hager Memorial Home entrusted with arrangements.

Mary is survived by her two children: Shari (Joe) Christmann and John D. (Cheryl) Cruise, a daughter-in-law, Dorothy Cruise, her seven grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband John E. Cruise, her son, Jerald Cruise and her brother, Raymond “Bud” Holzhauer, and her two, four legged companions, Margo and Dani.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Mary’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospitals, www.stjude.org