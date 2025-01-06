Mary Darlene Kerwin Cahill passed away at her home on December 31. She was born on February 1, 1928, one of four children, to Barbara and Edward Kerwin. She graduated from Ransom Grade School and Streator High School at age 16 and moved to Washington DC to serve her country first at the Pentagon and then in the Quartermasters Office of the War College.

Darlene later worked for Dr. Frank Rowe in Streator and Dr. Thomas Ryan in Ransom.

She married Edward Cahill in 1950 and had five children Marianne (Dennis), Marilyn, Marcia, Michael (Margie) and Thomas (Carrie), six grandchildren, six great granddaughters and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, son Thomas and son-in-law Dennis.

Darlene was a member of St. Patrick’s Church, Ransom Altar and Rosary Society and the Auxiliary of the American Legion Post #674 founded by her father after World War I.

In 2018 her family dedicated “The Kids Mural” in the Streator City Park to her as part of the Walldogs Event.

She has donated her body to medical research and a private family service will be held at a later date.