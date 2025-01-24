Lisa Kay Briner, 65, of Dwight passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 23rd after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on March 23, 1959 in Morris, the daughter of Robert “Babs” Vignocchi and Kay (Jack) Brown. She married Daniel Briner on April 28, 1988 in Las Vegas. He preceded her in death on September 26, 2021.

Lisa is also survived by a son, Joseph Briner of Coal City; a sister, Linda (Robert) Phelps of Hiawatha, Iowa; and a brother-in-law, Eugene (Diane) Briner of Dwight. She is survived by nieces Michelle (Mike) Legner of Cayuga, Rhonda (Jim) Lovell of Bloomington, Sarah (Jeremy) DeLong of Dwight, Stacey (Scot) Banks of Dwight, and Kasey (Daniel) Strachan of Dwight; a nephew, Darren (Donna) Stacy of Odell; as well as many great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her stepfather, Jack Brown; two sisters-in-law, Vicki Briner and Sandy Stacy; and a brother-in-law, Andrew Stacy.

Lisa graduated from Gardner South Wilmington High School in 1977. She was proud of being a Pantherette, reminding us at every Harvest Days parade. She worked for 12 years at RR Donnelley in Dwight, and more recently the Livingston County Health Department where she retired last year. Lisa enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She liked to camp, go for golf cart rides, attend Cubs games, and a number of other activities. She especially loved spending time with her great nieces and nephews who made her feel like a grandma.

Lisa’s memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 28th at 6 p.m. at New Life Assembly of God in Dwight. Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Livingston County Health Department Cancer Fund.