Born December 14, 1943 in Cleveland, Ohio, Kurt was the son of Walter Mathes, Jr. and Gladys (Nicholl) Mathes. He was raised in Lakewood, Ohio, graduated from Lakewood High School, Class of 1961, and completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering at Case Institute of Technology in Cleveland, Ohio. On May 29, 1969, Kurt married Betty Lou Griffin in Tuscola, Illinois, which they would call their home for the next nineteen years until they relocated to Gardner, Illinois in 1988.

He worked as a chemical engineer for Millennium Chemical Plant in Tuscola from 1965 to 1988, and later relocated to their Morris facility, now known as LyondellBassel, and worked there until he retired in 1998. Kurt was an avid golfer for his entire life, playing regularly at the Dwight Country Club. He was blessed to share 55 years of marriage with his loving wife, Betty, who was his best friend and companion.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Mathes of Gardner; one sister, Karen McIntyre (Mark Minns) of Grafton, Ohio; nephew, Brain McIntyre; niece, Stacy (Rob) Bolin; great nieces and nephews, Erin and Collin McIntyre, Caleb and Noah Daw, and Sophia Bolin; and many cousins.

Kurt was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Gladys Mathes.

Per his wishes, cremation rites are being accorded and there will be no services at this time.

