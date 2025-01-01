Kenneth Brockman, 94, of Morris, died Monday, December 30, 2024 at Arcadia Care of Morris.

Born September 5, 1930 in Marseilles, Illinois, Kenneth was one of nine children to Omer and Myrtle (Mills) Brockman. He was raised and educated in Marseilles and graduated from Marseilles High School with the Class of 1949. Following high school, Kenneth served honorably in the United States Army, and on January 27, 1952 he married Mary Donahoe in Morris. Together they would make their home and raise their family on their family farm.

Kenneth was a lifelong farmer, taking great pride in the hard work and dedication it took to provide for his family, passing along this value to his children. He was a past member of the National Farmers Organization and also worked for many years for the State of Illinois Highway Department. Kenneth held membership with the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club in Morris, as well as the Coal City Area Club where he took great pleasure in being out in nature. He was a true handyman with the ability to fix just about anything. Whether it was farming equipment or the go kart for the children, Kenneth had the knowledge and try hard to figure out how to make things work.

He loved spending time with his late wife, traveling not just throughout the United States but also internationally on several occasions. Kenneth also enjoyed going dancing with Mary, especially Country Western and Polka dancing. He was a good father and had a special place in his heart for his third, fourth, and fifth generation grandchildren. Kenneth was generous and fair, giving much of his time and efforts to help anyone in need, especially his fellow farmers. He set a great example for his family by putting in a hard day’s work and teaching them to provide for themselves. Kenneth leaves a profound legacy of love, dedication, and generosity, and will be missed dearly by those who loved and knew him.

Survivors include his six children: Victoria McDonald of Macomb, Illinois, Peter (Roberta) Brockman of Verona, Illinois, David (Pamela) Brockman of Verona, Illinois, Timothy Brockman of Morris, Illinois, Thomas (Tina) Brockman of Mazon, Illinois, and Regina (Jim) Milostan of Lee, Illinois; thirteen grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; four sisters: Margaret (the late John) Hannes of Oswego, Illinois, Mary (Pete) Morello of Marseilles, Carolyn (Les) Latimer of Seneca, Illinois, and Imogene (the late Paul) Seaborn of Marseilles; two sisters-in-law: Mary Ann Brockman of Marseilles and Carol Brockman of Streator, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; two grandchildren: Evan and Miranda Brockman; and four brothers and sisters: Augusta “Gusty” (Houston) Waggoner, Paul Brockman, Lois (Robert) Williamson, and Glenn Brockman.

The family will receive friends at Reeves Funeral Home, 408 East Washington Street (one block east of IL Route 47) in Morris on Friday, January 3, 2025 between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, January 4, 2025 in the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Morris, where Kenneth will be laid to rest with his wife, Mary.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts to the Arcadia Care Activities Department or to Lightways Hospice.

