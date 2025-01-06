Helen Louise Hileman, 78, a lifelong resident of Gardner, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at Lightways Hospice Home in Joliet, Illinois, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on August 21, 1946, in Morris, Illinois, Helen was the daughter of Harold Henry and Helen Loretta (Craver) Finch. Raised in Gardner, Helen graduated from Gardner South Wilmington High School with the Class of 1964. On July 30, 1966, she married Dick Hileman, at Asbury Methodist Church. Together, they built a beautiful life in Gardner, raising their family in the community Helen always called home.

Helen’s career began with the Army Procurement Services Agency at Joliet Arsenal, but her most cherished role was as a full-time mother. She was deeply involved in her children’s lives, volunteering as a room mother and supporting their school activities. Helen extended her love and care to her community as a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington and as a volunteer at functions for Church of Hope in Gardner. She also served her community through the Gardner Fire Bells, as an election judge, and by working bingo for the Machinist Retirees’ Club.

Summers were a special time for Helen, who spent countless days at the South Wilmington Fireman’s Club with her children, enjoying the water and the beach. She had a lifelong love for cats and a deep appreciation for the Christmas season, delighting in decorating and gift-giving. An exceptional cook and baker, Helen created memorable meals and intricately decorated cakes that brought joy to family and friends. She also treasured her quiet moments, finding joy in the library, reading, and savoring simple pleasures like people-watching.

Helen and Dick shared a passion for travel, creating cherished memories from coast to coast and enjoying time on Florida’s west coast. A devoted foodie, Helen found joy in exploring local cuisines and dining experiences wherever she went.

Despite the challenges following a devastating accident more than four decades ago, Helen’s resilience and the unwavering support of many wonderful friends helped her navigate life’s difficulties with strength and grace. Her family will always be grateful to the exceptional care and support provided by the ARC of Dwight, Morris Hospital, Lightways Hospice and Rev. John Hornicak in her final days.

Helen will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and Nana, whose warmth, kindness, and generosity left an indelible mark on everyone she met. Her legacy of love, community, and resilience will live on in the hearts of all who were fortunate to know her.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Dick; daughter, Gina (Joseph Siepka) Schultz of Winter Haven, Florida and son, James (Krista) Hileman of Joliet, Illinois; three grandchildren: Taylor (Cole) Harper of Anaheim, California, Sarah (Andrew) Probst of Sigel, Illinois and Colton Hileman of Joliet; three great grandchildren: Ezra, Oliver and Annie Ray; one brother, Steven (Diane) Finch of Mazon, Illinois and sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Susie Hileman of Anna, Illinois, Donald (Shelvy) Hileman of East Cape Park, Illinois and Mary Cripps of Jonesboro, Illinois, and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as friends.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; mother-in-law and father-in-law: Blanche and Harley Apple, sister-in-law and brothers-in-law: Almeda (Robert) Moore, Danny Hileman and John Cripps; two nephews: Kerry Hileman and B.J. Hileman and one niece, Donna Davis.

Cremation rites have been accorded.

The family welcomes friends to join them for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 165 Rice Road in South Wilmington on January 11, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Reverend John Hornicak will preside.

Inurnment will be private.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Helen’s memory to St. Lawrence Catholic Church or to Gardner Fire Department, 206 Depot St, Gardner, IL 60424.

Family and friends are encouraged to log onto www.ReevesFuneral.com

Cremation services and memorial arrangements have been made under the direction and care of Reeves & Baskerville Funeral Homes and Crematory in Gardner. (815-237-2526)