Harold C. Schook, age 83, of Odell, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at 4:05 a.m. at OSF St. James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac, IL.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2025, at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Odell, IL, with Father Greg Rom officiating.

Harold was born on August 30, 1941, in Streator, IL, to Frank and Elizabeth (Sondergrath) Schook.

Survivors include his special friends: Jill and Phil Rambo of Pontiac, IL, and Dennis Weber of New Braunfels, TX.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers: Terrance, Cletus, and Robert Schook.

Harold served in the United States Air Force. After serving in the military, he worked at Flying Color Graphics. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Odell, a board member for Odell Public Library and the Livingston County Humane Society. He was also a member of the Odell Legion Post 666 and was involved in collecting donations to send care packages to the troops.

Harold was instrumental in the rededication of the Civil War Monuments at the Odell Cemetery and other surrounding cemeteries. He worked with Pontiac Township High School students and staff to help gather genealogical information about the civil war soldiers whose cemetery stones were destroyed. He helped find family members of a few of the soldiers and they restored the soldiers’ stones. He was awarded two awards: one being from the Genealogical Society and the other from Sons of the Union Veterans of Civil War for his hard work and dedication.

Harold was well known for his stained glass, being a volunteer, and his delicious coconut cream pie. He won the Volunteer of the Year award in 2015 for all of his involvement in the community. He also had a very special place in his heart for animals. He fostered many dogs and cats throughout his years.

He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

This obituary may be viewed, and a guestbook signed at www.duffyfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.

