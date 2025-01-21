Edith Lorraine Clausen, 93, of Dwight, Il., passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 20, 2025, at Fairview Haven in Fairbury, Illinois.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at Hager Memorial Home, 201 S. Mazon Ave. Dwight, Il. 60420. Mass will be at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, January 24, 2025, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 100 W. Mazon Ave., Dwight, Il. 60420. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Dwight, Il.

Edith was born on January 29, 1931, in Coal City, Il. She was the daughter of Oscar Emil Margaron and Jean (Stewart) Margaron. She was united in marriage to John Raymond Clausen on February 3, 1951, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dwight, Il.

Edith is survived by her six children: Regina (Donald) Olesen, Paul John (Ginny) Clausen, Cheryl Banks, Cindy Frickey and Mark (Cat) Clausen, and Mary (Darrell) Murphy, Her eighteen grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband John R. Clausen, her oldest daughter Kathryn Middleton, her son-in-law Mike Frickey, two infant grandchildren, and her three siblings: Donald Margaron, Frank “Corky” Margaron and Helen Kraft.

Edie was a remarkable woman, who left an indelible mark on everyone she knew. She managed to make everyone who knew her feel special. Despite caring for her father-in-law, Carl M. Clausen, for 30 years, and her own mother, Jean Margaron, for another 20 years, raising 7 children, and keeping an immaculate home, Edie worked downtown Dwight at various retail stores, retiring from Emling Florist. She also volunteered at St. Patrick’s Church for many years. She had impeccable style and a flare for entertaining that she passed on to her daughters, and then granddaughters. The entire family remembers the lavish Christmases with presents for everyone. Even unexpected guests who would be amazed that Edie had a gift for them, too. Graduation parties, weddings, baptisms, weddings and baby showers hosted by Edie were beautiful and warm events. In later years, her children, who were spread all over the country, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, came to visit often, a tribute to how much she was loved by her large family. She kept a calendar for family birthdays, making calls to each family member to wish him or her happy birthday, rarely missing the day. Everyone looked forward to “Grandma’s call” on their special day, an extraordinary feat, since her family at last count numbered around 70. Before her beloved Johnny died, cards, hand-crafted by John, would be sent with personal messages, besides the calls. Besides being such a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was devoted to her own siblings, and to John’s siblings. She made friends with everyone all her life. Even at Fairview Haven at the end of her life, the staff loved her, and the family is so grateful for all that those at Fairview Haven did for her. Edie will be sorely missed by all. The world is a sadder place without her.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to either, St Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.com or Fairview Haven 605 N. 4th St., Fairbury, Il. 61739.

Online condolences may be made to the family at calvertmemorial.com.