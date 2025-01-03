DAN HENDRICKSON, Kankakee County Clerk, released vital statistics for Kankakee County for 2024.

As of January 2, 2025, there were 1,134 births registered in this county for 2024. This is 28 more

than were registered in 2023.

The most popular names for boys were Noah, Theodore, Hudson, Liam and Maverick. The most popular names for girls were Isabella, Amelia, Ellie, Lainey and Scarlett.

More children were born in the months of January (120) in Kankakee County than in any other month in 2024.

The County Clerk’s Office issued 543 marriage licenses in Kankakee County in 2023, 72 more than in 2023.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.

The oldest groom was 83 years old, the oldest bride was 81. The youngest bride was 17, and the youngest

groom was 18 years of age. October was the most popular month(74) to get married.

There were 1211 deaths in Kankakee County last year, a decrease of 12 from 2023.







**Editor’s Note: If you find the story here of value, consider clicking one of the Google ads embedded in the story. It costs you nothing but Google will give the website owner a few cents. This is a way to help support local news at no cost to the reader.