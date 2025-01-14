MVK Middle School – Honor Roll

At the end of each quarter, the academic accomplishments of our students are recognized through the posting of the Honor Roll. The first is the “High” Honor Roll. Students must have all “A’s” in core subject areas. There was a certificate awarded to them for this honor. The second is the Honor Roll. Students must have only “A’s” and “B’s” in core subject areas. There was a certificate awarded to them for this honor.

The following are on the High Honor roll and received a certificate:

8th Grade – Blake Claypool, Marlie Lissy, Macayla Petro, Braden Skelton & Ameliah Weber.

7th Grade – Lyla Wilkinson.

6th Grade – Avery Bauer & Cash Harford

5th Grade – Lilli Brower & Wren Johnson

The following are on the Honor Roll and received a certificate:

8th Grade – Abby Brockman, Karla Riddle DeSonia, Noah Grant, Cade Krull, Lorenzo Isham, Nick Naines, Lily Paputsa, Emberlyn Paquette, Maggie Pfeifer, Addison Phillips, Kendall Slattery, & Ben Theobald

7th Grade – Bryce Biros, Cat Collet, Kayla Cole, Kaylee Duncan, Olin Field, Maisie Hunt, Blake Pfeifer, David Sinnott, Wyatt Sobesky, Charlie Woods

6th Grade – Aylin Coronado, Paxton Helland, Jaxon Hyzy, Preston Lissy, Ebin Nowak, Henry Symons, & Hadley Wyble

5th Grade – Sophie Andreatta, Alli Baudino, Mackenzie Both, Caden Clennon, Reid Hunt, Sophia Isham, Easton Johnson, Emma Kilmer, Grant Snyder, Clayton Steiner, Eli Wardlow, Grahm Wilkinson, & Clare Wollgast