On 1/8/25 the MVK Lady Mavericks took on their first game at Ransom and came out Victorious with 3 huge wins from the 6th, 7th & 8th grade teams.

8th grade won in 3 tough matches 25-23, 25-17 @ 25-11.

7th grade won is 2 quick sets. 25-9 & 25-13.

6th grade battled hard and won in 3 sets 25-23, 25-15 & 25-9.

Girls are playing hard & having fun. Huge competitors coming up within the next few weeks!