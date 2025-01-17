Jan 16
Dec 17
The MVK 7th grade boys basketball team defeated Dwight on Tuesday 19-18. Olin Field was the game’s leading scorer with 11 points. Liam Baudino had 12 rebounds and scored 4 points. They now have a 9-3 record.
Dec 11
The MVK 7th grade boys basketball team won in Serena on Wednesday, 29-16. Olin Field scored 10 points, and Owen Pfeifer scored 6.
Dec 9
The MVK 7th grade boys basketball team won 25-24 in Seneca on Monday, improving their record to 7-3. Owen Pfeifer scored 8 points, and Bryce Biros scored 6 for MVK. Cartlan Yandell scored 16 for Seneca.
Dec 5
The MVK 7th grade boys basketball team won 23-13 at Saratoga on Thursday. Olin Field was the game’s leading scorer with 8 points. Owen Pfeifer scored 6 points, and Liam Baudino grabbed 11 rebounds. The Mavericks took a 14-13 lead into halftime and held Saratoga scoreless throughout the second half.
Dec 3
Dec 2
The MVK 8th grade basketball team won 42-34 at Odell Monday night. Lorenzo Isham scored a career high 29 points, and Liam Baudino scored 6.
Nov 19
MVK’s 7th grade boys basketball team defeated Reed-Custer 27-17 in Braidwood on Tuesday. Olin Field scored a game high 15 points for MVK, and Liam Baudino and Braydon Countryman each scored 6.
Nov 18
The MVK 7th grade basketball team improved their record to 3-1 with a 28-18 win over Milton Pope on Monday. Olin Field scored 9, and Own Pfeifer scored 8 for MVK. Creighton Chapman and Damon Witte each scored 5 for Milton Pope.
Nov 13
The MVK 7th grade basketball team won 30-16 in Marseilles Wednesday night. Olin Field and Wade Johnson each scored 9 points.
The MVK 7th grade boys basketball team opened their season with a 13-12 victory Wednesday evening at Saunemin.