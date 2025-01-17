Jan 16

The MVK 7th grade boys basketball team defeated Grand Ridge on Thursday 29-27. Olin Field scored 16 points. David Sinnott and Wade Johnson each scored 4 points, and Bryce Biros had 9 rebounds.

Grand Ridge won the 8th grade game 46-29. Noah Grant scored 11 points, and Jacob Warning scored 6 for MVK. Jeffrey Leonard grabbed 7 rebounds.

Dec 17

The MVK 7th grade boys basketball team defeated Dwight on Tuesday 19-18. Olin Field was the game’s leading scorer with 11 points. Liam Baudino had 12 rebounds and scored 4 points. They now have a 9-3 record.

MVK also won the 8th grade game 17-16. Jacob Warning scored 9 points for MVK.

Dec 11

The MVK 7th grade boys basketball team won in Serena on Wednesday, 29-16. Olin Field scored 10 points, and Owen Pfeifer scored 6.

Serena won the 8th grade game 39-24. Lorenzo Isham scored 12 points, and Jacob Warning scored 6.

Dec 9

The MVK 7th grade boys basketball team won 25-24 in Seneca on Monday, improving their record to 7-3. Owen Pfeifer scored 8 points, and Bryce Biros scored 6 for MVK. Cartlan Yandell scored 16 for Seneca.

Seneca won the 8th grade game 42-20. Lorenzo Isham scored 12 points for MVK.

Dec 5

The MVK 7th grade boys basketball team won 23-13 at Saratoga on Thursday. Olin Field was the game’s leading scorer with 8 points. Owen Pfeifer scored 6 points, and Liam Baudino grabbed 11 rebounds. The Mavericks took a 14-13 lead into halftime and held Saratoga scoreless throughout the second half.

Saratoga won the 8th grade game 40-17. Lorenzo Isham scored 13 points for MVK.

Dec 3

7th Grade Tigers defeated MVK 30-18. Kash Olsen knocked down six 3 pointers on his way to 22 points to lead the Tigers. Kash Kerner added 6 points and Chase Chandler 2 points. Harrison DeYoung and Brayson Brown stepped up on defense in the 3rd quarter and helped hold the Mavericks scoreless in that frame.

8th Grade Tigers earned a 34-28 win. Mason Jordan had 12 points, Brody Grimes 6 points, Fallon Stein 5 points, David Allen 4 points, Riley Hall, Ryan Male and Noah Nelson each added 2 points and Gavin Burger added 1. Ryan Male had 11 rebounds.

Dec 2

The MVK 8th grade basketball team won 42-34 at Odell Monday night. Lorenzo Isham scored a career high 29 points, and Liam Baudino scored 6.

Odell won the 7th grade game 19-15. Olin Field scored 7 points for MVK.

Nov 19

MVK’s 7th grade boys basketball team defeated Reed-Custer 27-17 in Braidwood on Tuesday. Olin Field scored a game high 15 points for MVK, and Liam Baudino and Braydon Countryman each scored 6.

Reed-Custer won the 8th grade game 40-21. Noah Grant scored 9 points for MVK. Axel Diaz-Garcia scored 12 for Reed-Custer.

Nov 18

The MVK 7th grade basketball team improved their record to 3-1 with a 28-18 win over Milton Pope on Monday. Olin Field scored 9, and Own Pfeifer scored 8 for MVK. Creighton Chapman and Damon Witte each scored 5 for Milton Pope.

Milton Pope won the 8th grade game 35-25. Lorenzo Isham scored 15 for MVK.

Nov 13

The MVK 7th grade basketball team won 30-16 in Marseilles Wednesday night. Olin Field and Wade Johnson each scored 9 points.

Marseilles won the 8th grade game 25-21. Lorenzo Isham scored 10, and Noah Grant scored 8 for MVK.

The MVK 7th grade boys basketball team opened their season with a 13-12 victory Wednesday evening at Saunemin. Saunemin won the 8th grade game 33-24. Lorenzo Isham scored 17 points for MVK.