Owen Pfeifer made a game winning 3 pointer with 3 seconds remaining to give the MVK 7th grade boys basketball team a 27-26 victory over Lostant-Tonica in the MVK 1A Regional Championship on Monday. Olin Field had 11 points and 7 steals for MVK, who now has a 14-5 record and will host the Sectional contest on Monday at 6:30 against Ford Heights Cottage Grove.

Front row, left to right: Dexter Lastovich, Olin Field, Owen Pfeifer, Jonathan Sanchez, Jorden Quiram.

Back, left to right: Coach Matt Baker, Blake Pfeifer, Braydon Countryman, Liam Baudino, Bryce Biros, David Sinnott, Grady Snyder, Coach Trevor Tanke.