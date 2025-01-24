Morris Hospital Cardiologist Set to Speak at YMCA on February 10

January 24, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital Cardiologist Dr. Mary Menz is returning to the Morris Hospital YMCA to present another free community program, this time on the topic “Taking Care of Your Heart for Overall Health.” The program is scheduled for Monday, February 10, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the YMCA, 2200 W. Dupont Avenue, Morris, and is open to the community.

During the free program, Dr. Menz will explain how exercise helps depression and anxiety and reduces the risk of dementia, all which play a significant role in heart health.

Dr. Menz is part of Morris Hospital Cardiovascular Specialists, a cardiology practice that includes six cardiologists and a cardiology nurse practitioner with office locations in Channahon, Dwight, Morris and Ottawa. Dr. Menz has office hours at the new Morris Hospital YMCA.

To register, call the Morris Hospital YMCA at 815-513-8080, or go to www.morrishospital.org/events.