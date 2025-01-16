Morris Hospital Brings Services to New Morris Hospital YMCA

January 16, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers has moved its cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation and outpatient physical, occupational and speech therapy services from the Diagnostic & Rehabilitative Center on Gore Road to the new Morris Hospital YMCA located at 2200 W. Dupont Avenue on the west side of Morris.

Individuals coming to the Y for Morris Hospital services will enter through the same door as YMCA members. The Morris Hospital suite is easily accessible just inside the YMCA main entrance.

The focal point of Morris Hospital’s suite is a rehabilitation gym that overlooks a scenic prairie. The rehab gym is surrounded by a small group exercise room and two private consult rooms for cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, four semi-private physical therapy treatment rooms, an occupational therapy treatment area, two private therapy treatment rooms, and a speech/language therapy room in a quieter location just down the hall.

Morris Hospital’s 8,800 square feet of space at the new Y also includes exam rooms and a procedure room for patients who have scheduled office visits with a provider from Morris Hospital Cardiovascular Specialists or Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. X-ray services are also available on-site for orthopedic patients.

Providers who have office hours at the new Y include Dr. Raymond Meyer, Dr. Robert Williams, and Nurse Practitioners Austin Spoon and Taelor Stuedemann from Morris Hospital Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, and Dr. Mary Menz and Nurse Practitioner Sherese Pruss from Morris Hospital Cardiovascular Specialists.

As part of the partnership between Morris Hospital and the YMCA, Morris Hospital’s wellness manager is also stationed at the new Y to help facilitate expanded wellness programming, including senior exercise, Pedaling for Parkinson’s, a new nutrition seminar series, and other health and wellness programs.

Morris Hospital Rehabilitation Services Director Sarah Wrightson said the hospital’s “beautiful new space” at the YMCA brings Morris Hospital services closer to the community with a focus on transitioning patients to the YMCA to maintain ongoing healthy lifestyle habits.

“When patients complete rehabilitation or therapy, it’s very important that they continue exercising to maintain the quality of life that we have helped them attain through our services,” said Wrightson. “That’s where YMCA services comes in.”

According to Tom Dohm, President & CEO of Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers, the partnership between Morris Hospital and the Morris Community YMCA has been a perfect match ever since early discussions first began over 10 years ago.

“Our partnership with the Morris Community YMCA has been growing and evolving over the past 10 years in preparation for this moment,” said Dohm. “We couldn’t be more excited to bring Morris Hospital services under the same roof as the YMCA. We know that the programs and services that will be available through the new Morris Hospital YMCA are going to have a long-lasting impact on the health of our community for generations to come.”

With the relocation of outpatient physical, occupational and speech therapy and cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation to the new YMCA, Morris Hospital continues to provide immediate care, occupational medicine, and outpatient laboratory services at the Diagnostic & Rehabilitative Center on Gore Road in Morris.

For more information about Morris Hospital services at the new YMCA, visit morrishospital.org/ymca.

Serving patients from 27 locations, Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers includes the 89-bed Morris Hospital, as well as physician offices in Braidwood, Channahon, Diamond-Coal City, Dwight, Gardner, Marseilles, Mazon, Minooka, Morris, Newark, Ottawa, and Seneca. Through the services of over 1,900 healthcare professionals, physicians and volunteers, Morris Hospital provides lifesaving cardiac intervention with angioplasty and stents, a radiation therapy center for cancer patients, Mako robotic-arm assisted surgery for orthopedics, a state-of-the-art intensive care unit, integrated behavioral health in the primary care setting, and an advanced level of emergency care around the clock. Morris Hospital is a Level II trauma center, Level II perinatal care provider, and primary stroke center. The hospital is known for its compassionate and personalized approach to healthcare.