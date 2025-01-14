January 14, 2025, MORRIS, IL – The Morris Hospital Auxiliary will hold its 55th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, February 8 at Jennifer’s Garden, 555 Gore Road, Morris, with proceeds supporting cardiac care at Morris Hospital.

The event will begin with cocktails and a silent auction at 6:00 p.m., followed at 7 p.m. by dinner and a live auction. The live auction will feature spectacular trips, tickets to major Chicago sporting events, and other unique items. Dancing and music will follow. Black tie is optional.

According to Hannah Wehrle, Morris Hospital Auxiliary & Foundation Officer, proceeds from the Gala will help support cardiac care programs and equipment at Morris Hospital, including the cardiac catheterization lab and Rhythm of Our Youth screening program.

“Cardiovascular disease affects many families in our local communities,” said Wehrle. “The physicians and staff at Morris Hospital & Healthcare Centers are committed to providing advanced cardiovascular care locally. It is because of generous donors to the Morris Hospital Auxiliary and Foundation that we are able to fund these critical, lifesaving cardiac programs.”

Tickets are $175 per person with seating available in tables of 10. Sponsorship opportunities are also available at various levels. Sponsors to date include the Morris Hospital Medical Staff at the Presenting Sponsor level, Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care at the Diamond Sponsor level, Block Electric and Grundy Bank at the Gold Sponsor level, and the City of Morris and EPIC Group at the Table Sponsor level.

Reservations are requested by January 27 and can be made by going to morrishospital.org/gala or by calling Kelly Barry in the Morris Hospital Auxiliary office at 815-705-7024 or emailing kbarry@morrishospital.org. Donations are also welcome from those who would like to help support cardiac care at Morris Hospital but are unable to attend the Gala.