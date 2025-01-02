Morris Hospital Announces First Baby of 2025

January 2, 2025, MORRIS, IL – Morris Hospital’s first baby of 2025 arrived just moments after the New Year rang in. Baby boy Zedekiah Dillon was born January 1, 2024, at 12:34 a.m. He is the son of Zitlaly Rodriguez and Garrett Dillon of Morris.

Delivered by Morris Hospital obstetrician/gynecologist Dr. Mary Fitzgibbon, baby boy Zedekiah weighed 7 lbs., 5 oz., and measured 20 inches in length. He has a big brother, Grayson, age one.

With a January 15 due date, Zedekiah’s parents never expected that their son would be Grundy County’s first baby of 2025. When Rodriguez came to the hospital on December 31 with mild contractions, she was surprised baby Zedekiah was ready to come so soon.

“We were not at all prepared for him to arrive so early in the New Year, but we are thrilled he is here,” said Rodriguez of her early delivery at Morris Hospital. “The experience as a whole was fantastic. We are so thankful for Dr. Fitzgibbon and the entire Family Birthing Suites staff at Morris Hospital for being so understanding and helping make this experience a positive one.”







As Grundy County’s first baby of 2024, baby Zedekiah was showered with gifts organized through the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce, including a storage organizer with baby care items and toy from A&E Storage; baby books and toys from Birth to 5; gift certificates from Channahon Lanes and the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce; a cooler and mug from Financial Plus Credit Union; a play mat with baby care items and a carrier cushion from Grundy Bank; a tote bag from the Morris Library; a t-shirt and mug from Mission Bible Church; 7 days of meals from Seattle Sutton; a gift basket from the United Way of Grundy County; a onesie from the Contractors Association of Will & Grundy Counties; and a handmade baby afghan and hat, baby toy and spoon from the Morris Hospital Auxiliary.

Morris Hospital is designated as a Level II perinatal care provider by the Illinois Department of Public Health and a Birthing-Friendly Hospital by the Department of Health and Human Services. There are six obstetrician/gynecologists and seven pediatricians on the Morris Hospital medical staff. In 2024, 593 babies were born at Morris Hospital.







