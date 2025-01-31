Mediacom Offers $60,000 in Scholarships to High School Seniors:

Online Applications Now Available for Students in all Mediacom Areas

Interested students are encouraged to apply by the March 14, 2025, deadline.

Information for the online application is available at schools in eligible communities.

WEST DES MOINES, IA – January 27, 2025 – Mediacom Communications is offering $60,000 in scholarship support for high school seniors who plan to obtain further education. The scholarship program is in its 24th consecutive year and Mediacom’s investment will award $1,000 World Class Scholarships to 60 high school seniors.

Starting in the fall of 2025, scholarship recipients have the flexibility to use the financial awards to support post-secondary college costs or vocational training from an accredited institution. Award selection is based on academic achievement and leadership accomplishments.

This year, Mediacom’s World Class Scholarship application process has fully transitioned online: mediacomworldclass.com. Applications, including recommendation letters and high school transcripts, will now be submitted online. Information has been sent to all high schools in areas where Mediacom delivers its high-speed internet services. High school officials are asked to encourage seniors to submit online applications before the March 14, 2025 deadline.

“Our corporate philosophy extends beyond business success — we’re dedicated to nurturing the potential of young minds, believing that investing in student development is an investment in our collective future,” said Tapan Dandnaik, Mediacom’s SVP of Operations, Product Strategy and Consumer Experience.

Applicants do not have to be Mediacom customers but must live in the 22-state area served by Mediacom’s fiber-rich broadband network. The online application includes a complete list of communities in Mediacom service areas. Inquiries may be sent to scholarship@mediacomcc.com